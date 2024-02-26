Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

This Sales Support Executive role will involve in the entire customer service operations and processes, constantly identify challenges and issues from various perspectives, explore opportunities to improve the quality and efficiency of Order to Cash process, maintain higher quality customer service level and customer experience, realize more efficient order management structures and systems.

Key Accountabilities:

- Gain a detailed understanding of all customer order processes, regularly analyse customer-normal/specific ordering methods, order quantities, order processing time and processes, and seek ways to make ordering more efficient and convenient for customers.

- Maintain current EDI customers order systems and explore the expansion of customers networks who can use EDI system, collaborate with global support team and I&E team in ordering system development with customers, lead various projects related to customer service operations.

- Gather information about customer complaints and customer satisfaction and seek for improvements in customer service qualities and capabilities.

- Gather key information from the sales team, such as market information/intellegence, customer trends, promotional measures, to facilitate communication with the GSC Supply Planning team.

- Manage product inventory by coordinating with the product supply team and prioritizing each order for a large order from a major wholesaler or a bulk order from a major customer.

- Collaborate with global teams to resolve various errors and troubles caused by global systems that may occur on daily basis (if any)

- Product management (at customer service areas) such as new product launches, product revisions and abolitions, switching of products, and order control if required

- Update Castrol supply ability to Sales and Customers, especially focus on product shortage (if any) and solutions to resolve it in a timely manner.

-Manage customer credit limit, sales contract, and update customer master data, etc. in Castrol internal system

Education:

A degree level education, ideally with a business focus.

Further formal education in business, finance and/or marketing would be advantageous.

Experience

Minimum of 3 years of sales, order management or sales administration with skills and talent, ideally in consumer product area.

Native Level Japanese / Proficiency in English language

Experience working with cross functional teams, preferably in large matrix organizations

Skills & Competencies

Highly PC skill (MS Access, Excel, power automate, Power BI, JDE/AS400, and other data management tools) and having IT knowledge.

Better speak/write in English ability.

Be a strategic thinker, combined with a bias for action and practical operational skills.

Strong communication skills, verbal and written.

Strong stakeholder management and communication skills



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.