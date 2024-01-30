Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Sales Support Representative - German Speaking

(Fixed term until 2027)

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Coordinate with various departments in the business for required and specific information in respective stages of Sales Support

Support prospecting including market mapping/scanning and lead prequalification

Do periodic review of the prospecting pipeline and adjustment of the plan

Support the building of customer & distributor offers

Manage Sales Administration for the region ensuring timely and correct completion of ERP forms and customer contracts

Ensure customer contracts are up to date and aligned with commercial policy

Provide administrative support for the sales force in the implementation of price initiatives and price list management

Where required provide distributor export order co-ordination and support

Provide customer profitability analysis, leading to optimization of customer margins including investigation on un-normal business profitability

Support the delivery of marketing initiatives

Act as an alternative key customer contact point

Identify and implement improvements to Sales Support related processes to reduce the number of errors occurring and minimise rework

Create, document, review and update procedures where required

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in German and English language

3-5 years work experience ideally involving 2 years in sales support or customer facing roles

Experience of dealing with multiple stakeholders both within and outside the organization

Ability to deal with and influence multi-cultural groups of stakeholders

Well-developed financial and analytical skills

Ability to understand customer needs

Ability to build relationships and networks internally and externally

Ability to understand international trends and markets

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

Demonstrated high reasonable level of proficiency in Excel

Strong stakeholder management and communication skills

Intermediate level skills in system applications (SAP, ISP and Siebel)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.