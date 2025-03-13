Sales Support Senior Specialist DIFM

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a Business and Technology Centre (BTC) in Santa Fe, Mexico City. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

The Sales Support Specialist will provide support in a variety of operational and administrative activities. These activities include supporting distributors, direct accounts and sales support.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR CV IN ENGLISH.

Act as the primary escalation point of contact regarding supply and billing inquiries from customers.

Ensure the flawless execution of all Turfview activities.

Track and manage Commercial Evaluation Team process for assigned Wholesale Distributor

Direct customer onboarding support.

Handle distributor communications including tote credits and price adjustment credits.

Manage sales team communications including Slow Moving Obsolete lists and Truckload Promotion pricing.

Manage and ensure Distributor contact databases are continually updated.

Use Salesforce CRM to support the field sales team with handling account relationships, and build connections within both the customer and our organization, leveraging digital tools like PowerBI, Castrol Insights, and Turfview.

Support special projects and initiatives within the DIFM channel as required (examples include booking/logistics planning for Distributor Sales Representative Training and Distributor Advisory Council meetings).

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Bachelor’s degree is desirable, but not required

Previous experience in customer service positions

Strong PC skills (Microsoft Office) and previous experience working with digital sales platforms such as Salesforce, SAP and, Power BI

Advanced English proficiency is a must, will be tested durinh the recruitment process

Customer focused and desire to exceed customer expectations.

Customer Relationship Management, Products and Program Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Distributor Management

Working remotely and autonomously

Ability to identify sources of value and effective processes

Flexibility of schedule

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



