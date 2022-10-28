Site traffic information and cookies

Sales Support Specialist B2C (North and East)

  • Location India - Delhi - Delhi
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142270BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.

We are currently looking for Sales Support Specialist B2C (North and East) based at New Delhi with details mentioned below:

The incumbent will be responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Provides quality customer service, providing day-to-day contact with customers to resolve queries, complaints and requests, therefore helping to address a wide variety of issues.
  • Delivers accurate and timely updates of customer information data in the relevant system, and analyses customer needs to provide customer service insight for the efficient management of customer accounts.
  • Supports in reviewing, developing and implementing programmes and systems to ensure efficient documentation, review and processing of customer requests and uses management information (MI) reporting and analysis to provide results to the business on performance.
  • Complies with the BP Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.\\r\\n\\r\\n·
