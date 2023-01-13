Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sales Technical Development Program - Wayne, NJ OR Houston, TX

Sales Technical Development Program - Wayne, NJ OR Houston, TX

  • Location United States - New Jersey - Wayne
  • Travel required
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 139657BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

In the Sales Technical Development Program, you will be supporting bp's Castrol Lubricants business under our Customer & Products Entity. In this role, you'll have rotations in LubeCon Equipment & Lubricants, Heavy Duty Lubricants and Industrial Lubricants.

This role will be part of our Customer & Products Development Program.
Heavy Duty Lubricant Rotation assignments may vary, but could include:

  • Partnering with a sales professional in a predetermined US Market to learn about account management, making sales presentations, cold calling, overcoming objections, and placing orders for customers who purchase Castrol Heavy Duty Lubricants.

  • Learning about the lubricant needs for on road and off-road equipment. This includes over the road trucks fleets and large pieces of construction equipment. Key business segments include refuse, construction, and mining.

  • Assuming responsibility for servicing a small group of distributor accounts, working on developing relationship with those distributor sales representatives to grow Castrol Heavy Duty Lubricant Business

  • Learn how to conduct lubrication surveys that identify the best Castrol product for the application and how to calculate cost saving gained from using Castrol’s lubricants.

  • Learn to service larger retail businesses, category management and trade marketing

  • Projects such as competitive intelligence analysis

  • Developing marketing strategy and building marketing plans and promotions including trade and brand marketing, advertising and sponsorship

  • Gain an understanding of the budget and planning cycle, as well as business performance management

  • Perform data analysis in support of sales activities

Industrial Lubricant Rotation

  • Partnering with an established sales person to develop skills in the areas of: customer relationship/account management, value selling, sales presentations, negotiations and invoicing

  • Calling on key customers within various segments such as: automotive, machinery manufacturing, metals and aerospace

  • Contributing to continuous improvement projects related to sales and marketing

  • Involvement with the budget and planning cycle, business performance management, profit & loss

  • Learning to service various customer types and how to translate that service into additional business growth and customer sustainability

  • Performing analytical work in support of sales activities

  • Developing skills required to troubleshoot and resolve customer product application issues

  • Gaining valuable insight of customer product applications

  • Assisting product development group with the testing of products in preparation for commercial launch at customer sites

  • Observing inside sales and lead generation via participating/on the job experience


Minimum Requirements

  • A cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

  • BP will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment

  • A Bachelor's degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

  • Geographically mobile and willing to relocate

  • Graduating December 2022 through May 2023


  • Preferred Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management or Engineering

  • Related internship or work experience in engineering or supply chain is preferred

