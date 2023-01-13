Sales Technical Development Program - Wayne, NJ OR Houston, TX

In the Sales Technical Development Program, you will be supporting bp's Castrol Lubricants business under our Customer & Products Entity. In this role, you'll have rotations in LubeCon Equipment & Lubricants, Heavy Duty Lubricants and Industrial Lubricants.
This role will be part of our Customer & Products Development Program.
Heavy Duty Lubricant Rotation assignments may vary, but could include:
Partnering with a sales professional in a predetermined US Market to learn about account management, making sales presentations, cold calling, overcoming objections, and placing orders for customers who purchase Castrol Heavy Duty Lubricants.
Learning about the lubricant needs for on road and off-road equipment. This includes over the road trucks fleets and large pieces of construction equipment. Key business segments include refuse, construction, and mining.
Assuming responsibility for servicing a small group of distributor accounts, working on developing relationship with those distributor sales representatives to grow Castrol Heavy Duty Lubricant Business
Learn how to conduct lubrication surveys that identify the best Castrol product for the application and how to calculate cost saving gained from using Castrol’s lubricants.
Learn to service larger retail businesses, category management and trade marketing
Projects such as competitive intelligence analysis
Developing marketing strategy and building marketing plans and promotions including trade and brand marketing, advertising and sponsorship
Gain an understanding of the budget and planning cycle, as well as business performance management
Perform data analysis in support of sales activities
Industrial Lubricant Rotation
Partnering with an established sales person to develop skills in the areas of: customer relationship/account management, value selling, sales presentations, negotiations and invoicing
Calling on key customers within various segments such as: automotive, machinery manufacturing, metals and aerospace
Contributing to continuous improvement projects related to sales and marketing
Involvement with the budget and planning cycle, business performance management, profit & loss
Learning to service various customer types and how to translate that service into additional business growth and customer sustainability
Performing analytical work in support of sales activities
Developing skills required to troubleshoot and resolve customer product application issues
Gaining valuable insight of customer product applications
Assisting product development group with the testing of products in preparation for commercial launch at customer sites
Observing inside sales and lead generation via participating/on the job experience
Minimum Requirements
A cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher
BP will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment
A Bachelor's degree from a recognized institute of higher learning
Geographically mobile and willing to relocate
Graduating December 2022 through May 2023
Preferred Requirements
Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management or Engineering
Related internship or work experience in engineering or supply chain is preferred