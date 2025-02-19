Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and hardworking people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Sales Trainee based at West India region and details mentioned.

Let me tell you about the role!

Profitable volume and revenue growth in the designated territory through effective implementation of Company sales strategy through the Distributors and Retail direct accounts.

To develop a team of competent DSR, FMR and SO.

Ensure all selling and service routines through Distributors are on auto pilot

Roles & Responsibilities:

Achieve Targets for Revenue, Reach and Profitability

Drive customer (key retailers and workshops) advocacy for Castrol

Drive and ensure adherence to Extraordinary Sales Call @ FDFT. Also ensure supply @ FDFT Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring.

Capability building and improving value by strictly adhering to safe, Ethical & complaint behaviour for

all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management

Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and

accounts at risk and thorough review of Scorecard metrics and performance handle distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results. When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics

DBM is accountable to create action plan to Regional Manager to address the underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and is responsible for the execution of the action plan.

Complete detailed plans and handle sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers using the indirect sales model.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Adopt and apply the Castrol demeanor which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth.

Experience:

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy &

Planning, CRM, Distributor Management, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Great degree of Leading People



Competency:

BP Behaviours that are considered important for successful delivery in this role :

Build positive relationships based on trust and honest discussion

Pursue detailed management through standardisation, clarification and the elimination of defects

Support those I work with and help to build the effectiveness of my team to achieve the best results

Experience:

Experience of 1-2 years in channel sales, experience of handling distributors is crucial, with experience in Third Party Management and Distributor Management and Bazar Trade

Should be able to drive a four wheeler on work. Job involves 15 – 20 days of travel outside base location.

Needs to possess a valid four wheeler driving license.

