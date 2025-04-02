Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success.

Sales Training and Development Advisor - LATAM is accountable for creating and deploying a capability roadmap for the commercial team in the region to support delivery of the overall strategy and business growth. Working closely with the capabilities team in People & Culture (P&C) and sales heads to identify current and future capability needs in sales and customer excellence.

IMPORTANT! Please submit your CV in English or Spanish!

Key accountabilities

Work with the sales leadership to develop the capability road map for LATAM across the automotive and industrial business. Including capability requirements for channel partners

Create a standardized training calendar for markets in LATAM and coordinate execution of the training programs through self serve platforms, relevant SMEs, were identified in line with global framework, and/or external trainers as required.

Work closely with the P&C team to identify the right programs and tools for delivering the capability development plan in accordance with the LATAM roadmap

Manage the relationship with relevant suppliers to convert content for local use - context and language, as well as with external trainer(s) identified for delivery

Provide targeted coaching to first time sales managers to continuously improve their effectiveness and build technical and managerial capability

Evaluate the effectiveness of these training programs and redevelops content/format where necessary

Share best practices across the Castrol capability network

Job requirements and essential criteria

Bachelor´s degree, a postgraduate degree would be beneficial

5 to 8 years of experience in Sales, Trade Marketing or Customer Service

Strong experience on training program design and implementation. Desirable in sales/customer service teams

Advanced English and Spanish proficiency is a must

Experience on project management will be phenomenal

Additional criteria

Strategic thinking: ability to understand and align capability development with organizational goals and strategies. This involves foresight, planning, and anticipate future needs

Analytical skills: Proficiency in assessing current workforce capabilities, identifying gaps, and analysing data to inform decision-making and measure the effectiveness of capability-building initiatives

Communication and interpersonal skills: Strong ability to engage with stakeholders, convey complex information clearly, and foster collaboration across different teams and departments

Adaptability and innovation: stay updated with industry trends, adapt to changing environments, and implement innovative solutions to enhance workforce capabilities

Leadership and influence: lead initiatives, inspire others, and drive a culture of continuous learning and development within the organization.

At Castrol, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, annual cash bonus, and many others benefits!

We promote a broad, diverse and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.

It has come to our attention that there are a number of fraudulent emails from people pretending to work for bp. Please be advised that we do not require any forms of payment or course by applicants to be considered for open positions.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer promise execution, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Excellence, Leadership, Learning and Development (L&D), Offer and product knowledge, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Taking Initiative, Training Programs, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.