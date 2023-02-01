Site traffic information and cookies

Sales and Operations Planning System Specialist (m/f/d)

  • Location Flexible - Flexible - Flexible
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 129618BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Location: Hamburg

At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.

Castrol Germany GmbH, as part of bp, sells lubricants in the Industrial, Global Marine & Energy and Automotive divisions. We supply production companies and first-fill businesses in the automotive and aerospace sectors as well as large companies in the wind, steel and mechanical engineering sectors.

The role:
You provide support to demand and supply planning teams within a mature S&OP (Sales & Operational Planning) operating model in driving the analytics and process integrity & consistency as well as working with the SAP process and development F2S (Forecast to stock) team to develop right system functionalities and reports that relate to the S&OP process and results.

Your tasks:

  • Manages demand data integrity within SAP including oversight on history cleansing
  • Help secure consistency of data in SAP APO and help secure adequate statistical forecasting in close cooperation with GBS stat forecasting team
  • Supports the GSC Process and SAP development team on system issues and improvements
  • Supports S&OP Integration manager on analytics and works closely together with analysts
  • Supports the planning team on any S&OP integration challenges
  • Helps integrating data science into the end-to-end S&OP process so all functions benefit from higher level data analytics
Your background:
  • Bachelor’s degree in business economics or supply chain
  • Any data science education or accreditation is very valuable
  • 3Y experience in similar role on process, system functionality and data is key
  • Kinaxis Rapid Response knowledge is very valuable
  • SAP APO hands-on experience
  • Great process and data analytics orientation
  • Good knowledge of working of SAP APO needed
  • Good understanding of S&OP process and data integrity starting with stat FC
This is what you can expect:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitized, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of leave
  • Attractive remuneration package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Subsidized canteen and free hot drinks and water
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to non-profit organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment.
  • Employees can offset their personal CO2 footprint, bp doubles this amount
  • Programs to improve work-life balance
We live equal opportunities and value diversity. We emphasize that all people - regardless of gender, nationality, ethnic and social origin, religion/belief, disability, age and sexual orientation - are equally welcome.

