Salesforce Administrator (Identity Access Management)

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
The Business Entitlement Engineering team are a team of security technology experts providing core engineering capabilities in access design, build, testing, operation, and ongoing innovations space. You will need to address business challenges and deliver secure access and authorization to protect bp applications.
The Information Security specialists will be responsible for providing security solutions that protect bp’s applications from unauthorized access and also adhere to strict compliance standards and audit requirements.
Primary Accountabilities Review sophisticated bp business processes and requirements with a governance approach Build, develop and lead entitlement developments, improvement and engineering based on bp and industry best practices and standards. A leader with an innovative approach who constantly looks to share their visions with the team. Explore and support continuous improvements to ensure solutions bring value to bp. An experienced agile delivery squad member able to interact directly with the customer, development teams, business product owners and 3rd party vendors.
Identity Access Management (IAM), Identity and Access Management (IAM) Operations, Salesforce Configuration
