Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Finance



Business Support Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Salesforce Solution Analyst (Fixed term)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Design technological solutions for our Salesforce system based on the inputs of our Customer function

Assist with the breakdown of product backlog items into functional product requirements and provide expertise on how the user stories will be implemented

Understand, adopt and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working

Engage with the relevant stakeholders to understand, analyse and assess business requirements

Lead the customer access strategy solution design

Investigate and evaluate solution options

Create and maintain high quality solution design

Proactively identify opportunities for product/solution improvement and add these to the product backlog for discussion, consideration and prioritisation by the product owner

Ensure design documentation is created and maintained

Support process review sessions for the business, providing detailed system solution knowledge, to assist in identifying opportunities for re-alignment and standardisation

Establish and maintain stakeholder relationships with our technical teams

Participate in design authorities and network meetings to foster knowledge sharing

Leverage successful products, processes and best practices both within and outside of BP

Contribute to continuous improvement

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Relevant work experience with systems and process design or operational experience with deep understanding of the used system

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems

General understanding of systems deployment activities

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment

Ability to prioritise effectively

Track record of delivering solutions onto Salesforce or other CRM systems

Experience using Azure DevOps or similar technology is good to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

