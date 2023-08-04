Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Salesforce Solutions Analyst

Salesforce Solutions Analyst

Salesforce Solutions Analyst

  • Location HU: Budapest
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ066130
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!


Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a

Salesforce Solution Analyst

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

  • Design technological solutions for our Salesforce system based on the inputs of our Customer function
  • Assist with the breakdown of product backlog items into functional product requirements and provide expertise on how the user stories will be implemented
  • Understand, adopt and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working
  • Engage with the relevant stakeholders to understand, analyse and assess business requirements
  • Lead the customer access strategy solution design
  • Investigate and evaluate solution options
  • Create and maintain high quality solution design
  • Define the unit testing requirements for the solution and review and signoff on the execution
  • Provide subject matter expertise to develop/maintain process maps and standard operating procedures
  • Proactively identify opportunities for product/solution improvement and add these to the product backlog for discussion, consideration and prioritisation by the product owner
  • Ensure design documentation is created and maintained
  • Support process review sessions for the business, providing detailed system solution knowledge, to assist in identifying opportunities for re-alignment and standardisation
  • Establish and maintain stakeholder relationships with our technical teams
  • Participate in design authorities and network meetings to foster knowledge sharing
  • Leverage successful products, processes and best practices both within and outside of BP
  • Contribute to continuous improvement

What You will need to be successful:

  • Proficiency in English language
  • Relevant work experience with systems and process design or operational experience with deep understanding of the used system
  • Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders
  • Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems
  • General understanding of systems deployment activities
  • Ability to work within a virtual global team environment
  • Ability to prioritise effectively
  • Track record of delivering solutions onto Salesforce or other CRM systems
  • Experience using Azure DevOps or similar technology is good to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp