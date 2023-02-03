Salt Cavern Specialist

Job summary

Production and Subsurface Science is a central technology team sits within Advanced Production and Conversion Processes Licensing & Demonstration (APCPLD) and is responsible for the development, evaluation and enabling commercialisation of a broad range of technology programmes in support of delivery of the subsurface elements of safe and resilient hydrocarbon production, as well as progressing emerging low carbon areas such as subsurface storage and enhanced geothermal.

As a senior specialist in Salt Caverns, you will lead and support highly innovative research and technical service projects and provide expertise in areas related to the application of salt caverns for gas and fluid storage, including technology development in deployment in several subsurface related low carbon research programmes.

What does the day to day look like?

Support the safe delivery of projects including driving continuous improvement of HSSE standards and procedures.

Working collaboratively to identify and prioritise opportunities based on value and pro-actively setting up new Technology / R&D projects to realise value via technology development, scale-up and commercialisation.

Provide expert technical, as well as aspects of economic, salt storage expertise to enable efficient salt cavern site selection and characterization (up to and including site development and safe operations).

Lead innovation programmes and projects related to storage in salt.

Work closely with Innovation and Laboratory teams within Production and Subsurface Science, Technology Commercialisation and other teams in I&E, G&LC and P&O to develop a truly cross-disciplinary approach to solving complex technical problems.

Build and develop capability in salt storage through development and mentoring.

Foster collaboration across bp’s scientific community. Integrate technical concepts with adjacent areas, which can include well construction, top-side facility optimisation, monitoring practices, etc.

Build partnerships with academia and 3rd parties to bring new scientific ideas into bp.

The level of this appointment is such that there is an expectation that the successful candidate be able to:

Lead and contribute to developing and promoting best practices in their technical field.

Advise and tutor peers from the broader company on principles of salt storage.

Mentor young professionals to develop the talent pool in area of storage in salt.

Build relationships with academic partners and bring new scientific ideas into AS.

Develop collaboration across the scientific community in bp to use a range of ideas, experimental and computational techniques to solve problems.

Represent bp in a professional capacity at conferences, with industrial partners, in professional societies, in relevant external bodies.

What do we want to see from you!

Mentality: We are looking for an experienced and highly capable specialist in salt cavern storage, familiar will all aspects of their field (including economic aspects). The successful candidate will be a highly motivated deep technical expert and innovator, continuously pursuing novel ideas, opportunities, performance and learning through continuous improvement. Highly collaborative, they will look beyond their own sector for external challenge and inspiration and will be open to adopting Agile practices to progress high priority activities at pace.

MSc or PhD level of a relevant technical field in Earth Sciences or Engineering, such as geomechanics, geology, geophysics, mechanical or chemical engineering, or similar.

Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions and effectively manages activity based on strategic and direct value to bp.

A recognized expert in Salt Caverns storage with deep technical expertise in of all aspects of salt cavern life cycle.

Dedicated, possess excellent interpersonal skills, communicate well within and between teams and be able to work to tight deadlines.

Demonstrate the ability to work independently and as part of a diverse team, lead and manage delivery by prioritising responsibilities and showing flexibility in response to change.

What you can expect from us!

