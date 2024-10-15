Salt Water Disposal Technician

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job Duties

Participates in the safe commissioning and operating of new saltwater disposal (SWD) and CDP facilities in the Permian.

Participates in the safe and reliable daily operations of the SWD and CDP facilities in the Permian.

Implements and maintains the control of work process at the facilities.

Supports the development and implementation of operating procedures, including startup, shutdown, and normal operation.

Supports the handover, management of change (MOC) and pre-start-up safety review processes.

Understands and applies relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS).

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

Responds to the maintenance and emergency needs in the facility.

Executes Energy Isolation for planned maintenance and emergency situations.

Directs contractor maintenance activities such as maintenance and chemical treatment, provide feedback into the work management system for continuous improvement.

Essential criteria and qualifications:

5 years' experience in oil and gas or similar industry.

Familiarity with SWD facility process or Natural Gas Plant processes.

Experience operating with plant process operating systems. (ex. Delta V, Wonderware,)

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent.

Operating Gas Compression

Operating and maintaining centrifugal Pumps

Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness. Understanding of process safety concepts and application.

Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork.

Experience working with SAP or similar process.

Ability to interpret P&IDs.

Optional criteria and qualifications

Natural Gas Plant Experience

Location: Central CDP/SWD control room currently near Orla, TX

Schedule: 14/14

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000 - $118,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.