A new exciting opportunity has arisen for a S&OL Learning Specialist – Competence Assurance Advisor to join us. The role can be based either in Sunbury or Aberdeen.
In this role you will be standardising Competency Assurance within Production in line with the global Competency Assurance strategy and the local implementation of the supporting systems. You will be managing the relationship with the business/SMEs and bp solutions regarding competence and assurance. You will be also managing the creation of competence and assurance policies in partnership with relevant business SMEs/ S&OR and other relevant stakeholders, whilst supporting the development of the bp learning strategy.
Key Accountabilities: