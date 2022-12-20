Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

A new exciting opportunity has arisen for a S&OL Learning Specialist – Competence Assurance Advisor to join us. The role can be based either in Sunbury or Aberdeen.



In this role you will be standardising Competency Assurance within Production in line with the global Competency Assurance strategy and the local implementation of the supporting systems. You will be managing the relationship with the business/SMEs and bp solutions regarding competence and assurance. You will be also managing the creation of competence and assurance policies in partnership with relevant business SMEs/ S&OR and other relevant stakeholders, whilst supporting the development of the bp learning strategy.

Key Accountabilities:

Owning the global compliance & Conformance training matrix for the SOR Critical roles within Refining.

Securing the link to the local compliance training matrices for Production.

Managing the Production SOR Critical role assignment and tracking of the requirements in the global CA system and supports the assignment & tracking of local requirements.

Leading the standardization journey for competence and assurance across Production

Managing the partnership with the business at site/regions to conduct the Safety Critical Role assessments for Production.

Managing the implementation and further digitalization and modernization of our competence and assurance systems.

A collaborative mindset and a focus on active partnering with other Skills Clusters and the Learning teams to ensure alignment with business needs.

Pursuing systematic management through standardization, clarification and the elimination of defects

Role-modelling V&B, leadership behaviours and S&OL operating principles in support of the LT and wider S&OL team.

Responsible for generating and maintaining competency profiles, assessment data, generate meaningful monthly KPIs, address questions and concerns from the supported entity, ensure conformance by working with key stakeholders.

Working closely with the Production Technician Competence team to provide leadership and guidance to the CMAS Global lead.

Essential Experience:

Business relevant Bachelor’s degree or relevant qualification or experience desired.

Experience in Production operations and/or maintenance combined with practical learning/training experience preferred.

Experience in managing and assessment of Competency programs.

Proven ability to manage in complex environments with multiple stakeholders in multiple time zones.

Ability to deal with ambiguity and balance the need of multiple stakeholders.

Demonstrated organizing and coordination skills with a bias for delivery.

Demonstrated ability to influence and coach people at various organization levels.

Familiar with Microsoft Power BI.

Desirable Criteria:

Assessor training and certification.

Previously held Offshore Installation manager role, Production Team leader role, or Marine Team Leader role.

Working with Software teams for assessment program maintenance and enhancements.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!