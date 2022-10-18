S&OP System Support Specialist (m/f/d)

Job summary

Location: Hamburg



At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.



Castrol Germany GmbH, as part of bp, sells lubricants in the Industrial, Global Marine & Energy and Automotive divisions. We supply production companies and first-fill businesses in the automotive and aerospace sectors as well as large companies in the wind, steel and mechanical engineering sectors.



The role:

You provide support to demand and supply planning teams within a mature S&OP (Sales & Operational Planning) operating model in driving the analytics and process integrity & consistency as well as working with the SAP process and development F2S (Forecast to stock) team to develop right system functionalities and reports that relate to the S&OP process and results.

Your tasks:

Manages demand data integrity within SAP including oversight on history cleansing

Help secure consistency of data in SAP APO and help secure adequate statistical forecasting in close cooperation with GBS stat forecasting team

Supports the GSC Process and SAP development team on system issues and improvements

Supports S&OP Integration manager on analytics and works closely together with analysts

Supports the planning team on any S&OP integration challenges

Helps integrating data science into the end-to-end S&OP process so all functions benefit from higher level data analytics

Bachelor’s degree in business economics or supply chain

Any data science education or accreditation is very valuable

3Y experience in similar role on process, system functionality and data is key

Kinaxis Rapid Response knowledge is very valuable

SAP APO hands-on experience

Great process and data analytics orientation

Good knowledge of working of SAP APO needed

Good understanding of S&OP process and data integrity starting with stat FC