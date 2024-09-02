Samsun Territory Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

bp is offering a fantastic opportunity of Retail Territory Manager role based in Samsun. This role will contribute to overall profit of Fuels Turkey through maximizing sales, cash delivery, ensuring Health Safety Security Environment, controlling costs, managing debtors and controlling contracts.



In this position you will be reporting to the Dealer Manager and be responsible for territory sales and operational targets by developing dealer relationships, managing the dealer network within a defined geographic area in a manner consistent with business ethics, policies, standards and established legal processes.



You will also be accountable for defining targets of sites fuels sales, gross and operating margins primarily through the existing dealer network.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Manage existing customers/dealers’ business (sales, non-fuel product sales margins,expenses, profitability, cash flow, credit,) with increasing focus on growth of operation excellence.

• Develop and maintain relationship with the dealers for them to offer outstanding service to the customers.

• Provide accurate sales volume projection to ensure appropriate demand structure is maintained for Tupras & Imports.

• Implement Health Safety Security Environment and E&C policies to the business.Apply the procedures through dealer network.

• Implement marketing programs and strategies through territory network.Lead the programs to generate best in class KPI mainly for volumes,margin and customer satisfaction.

• Generate field based network for identifing and capturing new site opportunities and customer offer alternatives within the territory with the coordination of Asset team and Mkt team,respectively.

• Pass field/market information to the central team in order to support the formation of appropriate strategies and lead the portfolio for better performance with these strategies.

• Execute contract management and deliver the identified value.



About you:

You will hold a University degree preferably in Economy or Business Administration or Engineering.



It would also essential that you have:

• Minimum 3 years of energy sector or sales experience

• Strong communication, negotiation and partnering skills

• Full mobility within all territories of Turkey

• Fluency of English and Turkish languages

• Computer skills

• Valid driving License







Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.