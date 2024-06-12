Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

SANCTION MONITORING LEAD

In this role You will:

Review, assess and resolve ongoing monitoring hits on existing counterparties and vessels.

Ensure accuracy and completeness of data for ongoing sanction and media monitoring.

Conduct data clean-up and reconciliation of databases / systems to ensure accuracy and completeness of records.

Escalate all concerns and issues to CDD management as appropriate.

Contribute to improvements of current procedures and ensure consistent and efficient processes, including support of specific improvement projects.

Maintain and enhance effective interaction and communication with key stakeholders in other units / business areas.

Prioritize own workload in line with high level direction.

Under supervision, may manage an activity at the team level within established guidelines and standards.

Other monitoring and reporting duties as assigned by management from time to time.

What You need to be successful:

Relevant finance or legal degree and minimum of 6 years of experience in control, compliance, or finance area.

Knowledge of KYC/CDD/AML risks and controls.

Experience from KYC/AML control functions, ideally within a financial services or commodities trading business is preferred.

Fluency in English

Working with MS Excel and databases.

Speed, accuracy, and attention to details.

Good analytical, process and project management skills.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and work ethic.

Ability to make risk-based decisions and/or recommendations.

Ability to work and deliver in a fast-paced environment and under pressure, with less supervision, multitask and manage priorities.

Ability to guide and coach CDD Analysts and peers.

Ability to work with digital technology confidently.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!