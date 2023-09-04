This role is not eligible for relocation

Sangachal Terminal Maintenance Manager role will be responsible for effective execution of all maintenance and inspection activities on Terminal. Role combines both scope execution responsibilities and maintenance disciplines health responsibilities. In this role you will be also responsible for managing a team to deliver Reliability & Maintenance services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets. Please note that the position is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Sangachal Terminal Maintenance Manager role will be responsible for effective execution of all maintenance and inspection activities on Terminal. Role combines both scope execution responsibilities and maintenance disciplines health responsibilities.In this role you will be also responsible for managing a team to deliver Reliability & Maintenance services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.Please note that the position is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



About the role:

In this role, you will have the opportunity to:

Manage a team to deliver safe and efficient reliability and maintenance activities, implementing the plant/equipment reliability plan within area of control, supervising third party service providers as required and driving performance improvement against global reliability processes through key performance indicators, whilst managing relevant expenditure within agreed annual budget

Drives safe, reliable and efficient planning of equipment maintenance, ensuring all root cause failure analyses are carried out to avoid the recurrence of equipment failures and prioritising reliability activity to focus on the most significant vulnerabilities

Coordinate reliability analysis, identifying and managing defects and asset reliability risks that could adversely affect plant or business operations, including loss elimination, risk management and/or life cycle management

Coordinate cross-functionally to identify and adapt best practices in reliability and maintenance and ensure alignment where possible to standardize reliability across all sites and maintenance teams, and drives continuous improvement of processes, sharing lessons learnt

Provide management to direct reports, ensuring the appropriate expectations, principles, structures, tools and responsibilities are in place to deliver the plan and deliver excellence.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development

Responsible for OMS 5.4 element – ensure that Team follow WM self-verification process and apply learning at each cycle

About you:

You will hold a university degree

It would also be essential that you have:

Min 10 years of industry experience

Proven track record executing maintenance with min 5 years in a Maintenance Lead position

Strong interpersonal and influencing skills

Proven track records of budget set up and effective management



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of work, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.