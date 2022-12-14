We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.
Responsible for supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations through assisting the team with activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.
Role Summary
Ensure the HSSE compliance and continuous improvement, statistics and analyze related critical metrics, e.g. OEE, Volume per FTE e t c.
Act as executive for system operation and data collecting, analysis and Filling & Blending daily schedule of production.
Working with production colleagues, ensure system operations running well which according with production schedule and no variance or delay to production.
Monitor the production plan timely, support the team to launch the new product.
Key Accountabilities:
Based on the monthly firm order and the plant capacity and the production compatibility, prepare weekly and monthly production plan of Taicang plant.
Use the accurate formulation to ensure the weekly production plan fulfilled efficiently and in time.
Manage the work order issuing and closing in accurate in JDE system.
Summary the production IFOT Report, FTPR Report, Manufacturing Template, Schedule Adherence data.