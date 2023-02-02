Job summary

Grade H

Responsible for supporting the development, implementation and operation of a comprehensive schedule control system, including day-to-day planning activities, performance management and reporting, and the integration of schedules from internal and third party sources into the overall project planning process and in conformance with BP Planning, Scheduling and Project Coordination procedures.

Provides visible safety leadership throughout bpSolutions on and off-site.

Reports to the Scheduling Discipline Lead for technical and developmental aspects of their role.

Deployed at Castellon to support schedule development as a team member led by the asset's Squad Leader (Project Controls Manager).

Create and maintain resource loaded schedules to align and inform the Projects Portfolio at the correct level of detail.

Contributes to the asset's squad as the onsite scheduling Subeject Matter Expert to deliver site`s goals from scope development to close out with a focus on safety, risk, and business goals

Accountable to oversee all schedules including all approved scope and are built within the scheduling standards outlined in the Common Practices and Scheduling Working Instruction.

Accountable to oversee the schedule outputs are within the agreed standards of all stakeholders in the Cost Controls, Planning, Projects, TAR, and Procurement organizations.

Manages the 3rd party scheduling resources to ensure the staffing plan meets the demand and communicates the effectiveness of that plan.

Closely monitor performance against realistic targets (baselines) to ensure that objectives and KPI`s are met and create action plans or corrective actions to address variances.

Provide oversight of all schedule data needed for pre-reads for key readiness reviews that require schedule data to complete the review.

Participate in all readiness reviews as the scheduling Subject Matter Expert. - Oversee Project Life Cycle Plans for regional portfolio schedules.

