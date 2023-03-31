Scheduler - Crude

Job summary

The Crude Scheduler is an integral part of the Production Planning team at the Whiting Refinery and is responsible for the refinery crude, coking, and asphalt production targets. The Crude Scheduler works closely with the commercial, technical, and operations organizations to develop and deliver a plan that is safe, feasible, and economically optimized.



The Crude Scheduler role is an exciting opportunity for a motivated individual to manage feedstocks to the Whiting Refinery and directly impact the profitability of bp's largest refinery. The role provides opportunity to expand influence, collaborate with the crude supply team, and gain experience across the refining business.

Key Accountabilities

Contribute to the near term (3-month) refinery production planning process. Work with the LP team to identify planning constraints, risks, and opportunities. Develop an operating strategy to maximize gross margin while managing operational and product quality risk.

Coordinate with the crude supply team to build a crude schedule that supports the refinery production plan.

Communicate the operating strategy to operations and technical teams and provide operating targets for operations to execute on a daily basis.

Troubleshoot constraints and adjust production targets as necessary during unplanned events and changing market conditions. Communicate plan changes with supply to manage inventories. Collaborate with the production planning team to adjust downstream unit targets.

The Crude Scheduler plays a critical part in responding to unplanned events that impact the crude and coking units and will be required to support the refinery outside of normal business hours when those events occur.

Essential Job Requirements

Undergraduate degree required, preferably in engineering or science-related field.

Minimum 4 years total experience in Process Engineering, Process Control, Operations and/or Production Planning.

Desired Qualifications

Experience with refining technologies, economics, LP analysis

Experience with Power BI

Resourceful with unit process data from various refinery systems, including but not limited to PI Process Book, LIMS (lab system), and DCS.

Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package.

And many other benefits.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:Here at bp, we're on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use.