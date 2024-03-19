Scheduler - Distillates & Bitumen

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Operations Group



The role is accountable for the safe, reliable and compliant import, export, product scheduling and accounting for movements.

The scope of the role covers all product, component and speciality product movements out of and into Sapref and third-party locations in Durban where BP has contract for storage. Thereby ensuring the safe, compliant and properly accounted for continuous supply of oil products to the FVC/IB’s and third-party purchases in the most efficient and economic manner for the defined scheduling region(s). Also responsible for scheduling product movements from Durban to coastal Terminals.

Actively work within the 0-3 month time horizon consistent with the signed off approved plan, within various constraints or obligations, and in support of inventory targets, with focus on specific product grades

Key Accountabilities:

In compliance with BP policies and frameworks (including quality assurance processes), government regulations, and reporting requirements for tax considerations:

Deliver safe and reliable operations and compliance HSSE in both actions and decisions

Represent BP Supply Operations at Sapref JOT meetings and be accountable for key interfaces with both Sapref, 3rd Parties and Oil Majors we deal with, with the objective of ensuring supply execution at per the short term and medium term supply plans while minimising costs and maximising commercial value for BP

Support the short term 0-3 month and 4 - 24 month planning processes with CBM teams, supply traders, Refining, Inland and Coastal Operations teams, with the objective of meeting our financial targets and supply plans

Ensure compliance with all Tax, Control and Compliance requirements associated with product movements into and out of the defined scheduling areas.

Support stocks Meetings – during which execution of signed off plans is tracked and re-optimisation is done in conjunction with supply traders and other schedulers to maximise Gross Margin and Minimise costs for the FVC.

Record, Track and deliver opportunities identified and worked to improve efficiencies and minimise costs.

Deputise for Supply Scheduling manager in ensuring BP’s utilisation of assets (own and contracted) is maximised (Sapref/Island View tankage, berth agreements in Durban and 3rd party storage facilities), and enhance relationships governing the use of those assets.

Support SupplySscheduling manager with accounting for continuous improvement of stock management and scheduling tools

Primary owner for forecasts associated with Sapref operations – e.g. demurrage, stocks, costs and working capital associated with imports

Ensure timeous quality communication of the supply plan and any deviations to agreed outcomes with our customers (internal and external) and be a strong advocate for the integrated value of federal behaviors.

Maintain key stakeholder maps and build relationships with all the key 3rd party stakeholders e.g. TNPA, TPL, SARS, customs, 3rd party terminals as examples.

In TAR years lead execution supply side for TAR import plan safely, to the right quality and with minimum of impacts on supply reliability and costs.

Manage stocks and BP’s supply of D50 in Durban and all Marine Products (Fuel Oil, DMA, Diesel ) in coastal terminals by optimising supply schedules in relation to imports/exports, Sapref refinery production plans, OOCs planned purchases to demand/sales – monitoring product availability and uplift plans to highlight operational constraints and opportunities, while proactively adjusting schedules to meet plans when changes occur.

Monitor and manage inventories and product movements at 3rd party storage (BTT and Vopak) and ensure optimum utilisation of the 3rd party storage in order to minimise costs to BP, without jeopardising supply plans.

Contribute to the planning of BP’s use of berths in Island View and managing relationships with other stakeholders in line with Berth Agreements, looking to minimise BP’s exposure to demurrage both on BP chartered vessels and 3rd party vessels impacted by BP’s operations.

Manage inventories in support of commercial objectives (including demurrage minimisation and OVAS compliance) with accurate information provided to support supply planning processes and working capital reporting.

Support inventory reconciliation, exposure management and settlement activities, with special focus placed on entering scheduled/actualised movements into appropriate systems in a timely manner and managing open movements appropriately.

Identify opportunities to improve commercial performance and contribute to continuous improvement of stock management and scheduling tools. Provides leave cover for the Specialties Scheduler and Main Fuels Scheduler Roles as directed by Supply Scheduling manager.

Depot / Facility Coverage: 4 (Sapref, Island View, BTT, Vopak) and all coastal terminals

Modes of Transport: Pipeline, Ship, Road, Rail

Job Holder Requirements:

Education

A tertiary degree in engineering, commerce/business or logistics

Experience

5 years min experience gained in supply chain operations, and stock management.

Skills & Competencies

Performance Bias

Business Awareness

Partnership and Teamwork

Innovation

Financial

HSSE

Technical / Professional competencies:

Operations

Supply Chain Management

Contract Management

Supply Planning

Standards and Legislation

Product Quality Understanding

Compliance, Tax and Control



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



