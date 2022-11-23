Scheduler - Gasoline

Job summary

The Gasoline Scheduler is an integral part of the Production Planning team at the Whiting Refinery and is responsible for overall gasoline pool optimization, product quality, and inventory management. The role works closely with the commercial, technical, and operations organizations to develop and deliver a gasoline blending plan that is safe, feasible, and economically optimized.

The Gasoline Scheduler role is an exciting opportunity for a motivated individual to manage over half of the products of the Whiting Refinery and directly impact the profitability of bp's largest refinery. The role provides opportunity to expand influence, collaborate with the midstream and trading businesses, and gain experience across the refining business.

Key Accountabilities

Develop blend schedules to produce and ship refinery gasoline production with focus on product quality and minimizing giveaway

Contribute to the near term (3-month) refinery production planning process. Identify planning constraints, risks, and opportunities. Develop an operating strategy to maximize gross margin while managing operational and product quality risk.

Coordinate with midstream and trading businesses to build a product schedule that supports the refinery production plan

Communicate the operating strategy to operations and technical teams and provide operating targets for operations to execute daily

Troubleshoot constraints and adjust the blend plan as necessary during unplanned events and changing market conditions. Communicate plan changes with supply to manage impact to customers.

The Gas Scheduler plays a critical part in responding to unplanned events that impact the gas pool and will be on call to support the refinery remotely when those events occur outside of normal business hours

Essential Education

Undergraduate degree required, preferably in engineering or science-related field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum 4 years total experience in Process Engineering, Process Control, Operations and/or Production Planning.

Desired Qualifications

Experience with refining technologies, economics, LP analysis

Experience with Power BI

Experience with Product Quality management

Resourceful with unit process data from various refinery systems, including but not limited to PI Process Book, LIMS (lab system), and DCS

Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

