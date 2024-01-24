Scheduler Lead - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!:About RoleThe role is responsible to lead all aspects of standard scheduling functions, including but not limited to, schedule development, administration, maintenance, progressing, reporting, benchmarking and interactions with the following teams: Project and/or Turnaround Planning, Contractor Scheduling Resources, and Strategic Implementation Planning.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Provides visible safety leadership throughout bp Solutions on and off-site

Create and maintain resource loaded schedules to align and inform the TAR & Projects Portfolio at the correct level of detail

Supports the creation of the schedule and ensures the accuracy of the scope and execution strategy; ensuring full understanding of cost estimate basis, scope, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Provides scheduling support to the overall organisational change (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into schedule forecasts that meets the standards of all collaborators in the Cost Controls, Planning, Projects, TAR, and Procurement organizations

Ensures that schedule and progress related data is collected from project execution / TAR planning team(s), contractors, and is baselined.

Implements the site schedule norms required to develop a schedule including; engineering, construction and fabrication labour hours, and productivities.

Evaluates and highlights the schedule risks and opportunities generated by the (deterministic or probabilistic) schedule contingency to ensure the schedule accurately reflects the scale and magnitude of the risks.

Perform Primavera Administration responsibilities

Leads the review of contractor developed scheduling work, ensuring consistency against requirements

Supports scheduling assurance in accordance with the projects common process

Supports TAR assurance in accordance with the TAR common process

Closely monitor performance against realistic targets (baselines) to ensure that objectives and KPI’s are met and build action plans or corrective actions to address variances

Consolidate, review, and publish all schedule data needed for pre-reads for readiness reviews that require schedule data to complete the review. Participate in all readiness reviews as the Scheduling SME

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Engineering, Business Management, Construction Management, or other relevant technical degree

Preferred education/certifications:

Project Management Professional, Schedule Management Professional, AACE, RICS, Charted Engineer

Minimum years of relevant experience:

12 years of scheduling experience

Total years of experience:

12+ Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Extensive Primavera software experience

Facilitating/participating in Schedule Risk Analysis

Power BI, data manipulation and data visualization experience

Oil and Gas experience

Brownfield projects or TAR experience

Demonstrate strong communication, organizational, and administrative skills

Prior experience working with a team of Schedulers (owner, engineering, construction)

Experience working with engineering contractors to facilitate and produce detailed engineering schedules and interface those engineering activities with procurement, permitting, and construction activities

Prior experience with critical path scheduling

Ability to work independently, think creatively and analytically, and make quick and sound decisions

Requires understanding of work breakdown structure, critical path analyses, bar charts, and task sequencing techniques

Understands and knows the impact of the Planning, Permitting, Procurement, and Field Execution processes

Understanding of cost control, estimating, and scheduling terminology and techniques

Must have excellent social skills and ability to relate to and work with personnel across the organization

You will work with

Unit Lead, TAR & Project Controls Manager’s, TAR & Project Managers, and EPC Contractors

Central Teams that provide TAR and Project Governance

Schedulers, Cost Engineers & Estimators



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

