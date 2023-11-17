This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Operations Scheduler is accountable for preparing and delivering execution readiness of all maintenance activities, including Corrective Maintenance, Preventative Maintenance and Safety Critical Equipment (SCE) testing. The Scheduler drives prioritization and delivery of the facility’s maintenance backlog to minimize equipment downtime, nest outstanding work orders, and ensure safe and reliable operations. This position is office based and will support the Maintenance and I&E Team Leads.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Leads integration of corrective and preventative maintenance scopes by identifying equipment nesting opportunities and optimizing the schedule to allow the maintenance and I&E teams to execute work safely and efficiently.

Supports implementation and improvement of preventative maintenance plans and SCE testing plans in SAP by translating the engineering strategy requirements into high quality task lists.

Integrates safety critical and priority work by collaborating with engineering and operations teams to ensure delivery.

Manages budgets and performance for work performed by third party contractors.

Manages and optimizes the utilization and deployment of key equipment within the basin.

Maintain and champion a culture focused on safety and inclusivity

Recognize High Risk work/critical lift during planning stages, prepare and conduct meetings and documentation applicable to work scope.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Engineering or technical degree within the maintenance craft.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

5 + years of proven experience in oil and gas or related industry

Direct experience delivering and driving work within maintenance and operations.

Able to manage multidisciplinary work and effectively communicate with stakeholders within the organization.

Proficient in computer usage including Microsoft Office Suite. Familiarity working within SAP (S/4) and project scheduling software (Primavera P6 or similar).

Experienced in understanding maintenance scopes or work, maintenance plans, and work packs

DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:

Ability to influence those outside of own team

Self-starter with minimum supervision

Ability to effectively interface, influence and build alignment with individuals and multi-discipline teams at all levels

Growth mindset with bias towards change and action

Strong communications at all levels of the organization add follow-through on commitments made.



We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $$111,000 - $145,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

