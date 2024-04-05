Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Scheduler

In this role You will:

Scheduling

Create and maintain resource loaded schedules to align and inform the Projects & TAR Portfolio at the correct level of detail.

Supports the preparation and implementation of the standard work breakdown structure (WBS);

Ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages.

Supports the creation of the schedule and ensures the accuracy of the scope and execution strategy.

Ensuring full understanding of cost estimate basis, scope, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Provides scheduling support to the overall process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into schedule forecasts that meets the standards of all partners in the Cost Controls, Planning, Projects, TAR, and Procurement organizations.

Ensures that schedule and progress related data is collected from project/planning team(s), contractors, and is baselined.

Perform Primavera Administration responsibilities for the site (if needed).

Supports project scheduling development to non-practitioners.

Contributes to the asset’s squad as the onsite scheduling SME to deliver site’s goals from scope development to close out with a focus on safety, risk, and business goals.

Monitors all schedulers in development of personal, business, and scheduling skills.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Minimum of 7 years scheduling experience

Relevant experience within Oil and Gas Production Industry is an advantage.

Extensive Primavera software experience

Good command of English language

Prior experience leading a team of Schedulers (owner, engineering, construction)

Experience working with engineering contractors to facilitate and produce detailed engineering schedules and interface those engineering activities with procurement, permitting, and construction activities.

Prior experience with critical path scheduling.

Ability to work independently, thinks creatively and analytically, and makes quick and sound decisions.

Understanding of work breakdown structure, critical path analyses, S-Curves, and task sequencing techniques, cost control and scheduling terminology and techniques

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



