Scheduler - Site Projects & TAR - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About us
bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.
About the role
The role is responsible for all aspects of standard scheduling functions, including but not limited to, schedule development, administration, maintenance, progressing, reporting, benchmarking and interactions with the following teams: Project and/or Turnaround Planning, Contractor Scheduling Resources, and Strategic Implementation Planning.
What you will deliver
Provides visible safety leadership throughout bp Solutions on and off-site
Create and maintain resource loaded schedules to align and inform the Projects/TARs Portfolio at the correct level of detail
Supports the creation of the schedule and ensures the accuracy of the scope and execution strategy; ensuring full understanding of cost estimate basis, scope, contracting strategy and execution plan.
Provides scheduling support to the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into schedule forecasts that meets the standards of all stakeholders in the Cost Controls, Planning, Projects, TAR, and Procurement organizations
Ensures that schedule and progress related data is collected from project/planning team(s), contractors, and is baseline.
Implements the site schedule norms required to develop a schedule including; engineering, construction and fabrication labour hours, and productivities.
Evaluates and highlights the schedule risks and opportunities generated by the (deterministic or probabilistic) schedule contingency to ensure the schedule accurately reflects the scale and magnitude of the risks.
Perform Primavera Administration responsibilities
Leads the review of contractor developed scheduling deliverables, ensuring consistency against requirements
Supports scheduling assurance in accordance with the projects/TAR common process
Supports TAR assurance in accordance with the TAR common process
Closely monitor performance against realistic targets (baselines) to ensure that objectives and KPI’s are met and create action plans or corrective actions to address variances
Consolidate, review, and publish all schedule data needed for pre-reads for readiness reviews that require schedule data to complete the review. Participate in all readiness reviews as the Scheduling SME
What you will need to be successful
Must have educational qualifications:
Engineering or technical degree
Preferred education/certifications:
NA
Minimum years of relevant experience:
6 years of scheduling experience
Total years of experience:
6-14 Years
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):
Extensive Primavera software experience
Power BI, data manipulation and data visualization experience
Demonstrate strong communication, organizational, and administrative skills
Prior experience working with a team of Schedulers (owner, engineering, construction)
Experience working with engineering contractors to facilitate and produce detailed engineering schedules and interface those engineering activities with procurement, permitting, and construction activities
Prior experience with critical path scheduling
Ability to work independently, think creatively and analytically, and make quick and sound decisions
Requires understanding of work breakdown structure, critical path analyses, bar charts, and task sequencing techniques
Understands and knows the impact of the Planning, Permitting, Procurement, and Field Execution processes
Understanding of cost control and scheduling terminology and techniques
Must have excellent interpersonal skills and ability to relate to and work with personnel across the organization
Understanding of schedule risk analysis principles and software
Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):
NA
% travel requirements
0 to 25%, including international travel
Why join bp
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Data Manipulation, Data Visualization, Design development and delivery, EPC Projects, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Microsoft Business Intelligence (BI), Microsoft Power Business Intelligence (BI), Microsoft Power Business Intelligence (BI) Data Visualization, Microsoft Power Business Intelligence (BI) Desktop, Oil and Gas Industry, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Primavera Project Management, Primavera Scheduling Software, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership {+ 15 more}
Skills:
