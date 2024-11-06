Scheduler - TAR - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Job Description

Turnaround Scheduler develops and creates a Primavera schedule for their assigned units/areas. As the Turnaround Scheduler, you will partner with the Turnaround, Projects, and Maintenance planning teams to develop, review, track, and report on progress through the entire Turnaround Life Cycle. To be successful as the Turnaround Scheduler, you will need to demonstrate experience in following and applying scheduling processes from schedule creation to close out.

What you will deliver

Provides visible safety leadership throughout bpSolutions on and off-site.

Reports to the site’s TAR Controls Manager for all day-to-day priorities outlining the “WHAT” and “WHEN” for the role.

Receives scheduling specific direction on the “HOW” from the region’s TAR Central Scheduler and/or TAR Scheduling Discipline Lead.

Remotely assigned to bp assets to support schedule development as a team member in scheduling squads lead by the asset’s department Lead Scheduler.

Develop and maintain appropriate, accurate, and integrated schedules within the BP Primavera database to support efficient execution of work, cash flows, and cost forecasts.

Provide scheduling KPI’s to report on performance and targets.

Identify, analyze, and respond to project opportunities, risks, and uncertainties.

Facilitate interactive planning sessions, integrated scheduling sessions, etc.

Support team with stage gated process.

Support construction schedules for projects in the field.

Implement appropriate levels of field quantity & schedule analysis to validate contractor field progress

Work with site resources to complete all closeout requirements, including lessons learned exercises

Work onsite with a 40-hour work week, receiving the day-to-day priorities from the TAR Controls manager or Lead TAR scheduler

Work during Turnaround will require additional working hours and modified work schedule

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Engineering or technical degree

Preferred education/certifications:

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8+ years of scheduling experience

+1 years Turnaround scheduling experience

Total years of experience:

10+ Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Extensive Primavera software experience

Power BI, data manipulation and data visualization experience

Strong verbal and written communicate skills and work independently to accomplish deliverables

Demonstrate strong communication, organizational, and administrative skills

Prior experience working with a team of Schedulers (owner, engineering, construction)

Experience working with engineering contractors to facilitate and produce detailed engineering schedules and interface those engineering activities with procurement, permitting, and construction activities

Prior experience with critical path scheduling

Ability to work independently, think creatively and analytically, and make quick and sound decisions

Requires understanding of work breakdown structure, critical path analyses, bar charts, and task sequencing techniques

Understands and knows the impact of the Planning, Permitting, Procurement, and Field Execution processes

Understanding of cost control and scheduling terminology and techniques

Must have excellent interpersonal skills and ability to relate to and work with personnel across the organization

Understanding of schedule risk analysis principles and software

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Data Manipulation, Data Visualization, Design development and delivery, EPC Projects, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Microsoft Power Business Intelligence (BI), Oil and Gas Industry, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Primavera Scheduling Software, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Scheduling, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.