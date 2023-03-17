About the role
The Scheduling Analyst works as part of a dynamic team to coordinate and schedule our hourly, USW represented team members and meet the 24 X 7 staffing needs of the refinery. You will work daily with our front-line leaders to build work schedules and handle real-time adjustments in staffing needs. This work will include identifying optimal & cost-effective staffing models while also functioning as an employee liaison in ensuring our employees receive proper pay and benefits for the hours they are scheduled. In addition, you will help support the staffing of our major projects and critical maintenance activities to ensure the long-term success of our refining operations.
This position requires the ability to work a combination of standard and rotational work hours including overtime, weekends, holidays and “on-call” coverage as needed. This job is within bp’s Employee Relations team and is a union represented position within the Office and Professional Employees International bargaining unit. Annual Base Salary Range: $50,000 to $74,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Key Accountabilities