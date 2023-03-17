Job summary

About the role



The Scheduling Analyst works as part of a dynamic team to coordinate and schedule our hourly, USW represented team members and meet the 24 X 7 staffing needs of the refinery. You will work daily with our front-line leaders to build work schedules and handle real-time adjustments in staffing needs. This work will include identifying optimal & cost-effective staffing models while also functioning as an employee liaison in ensuring our employees receive proper pay and benefits for the hours they are scheduled. In addition, you will help support the staffing of our major projects and critical maintenance activities to ensure the long-term success of our refining operations.



This position requires the ability to work a combination of standard and rotational work hours including overtime, weekends, holidays and “on-call” coverage as needed. This job is within bp’s Employee Relations team and is a union represented position within the Office and Professional Employees International bargaining unit. Annual Base Salary Range: $50,000 to $74,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Key Accountabilities

Development of a comprehensive functional knowledge of the bp scheduling and pay systems as well as the refinery’s standard operating procedures and relevant Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA’s).

Timely and accurate application of these provisions to daily scheduling needs including identifying gaps in personnel availability such as vacations, holidays, disability, absenteeism, etc.

Work daily with Front Line Leaders to ensure that current refinery operating conditions and staffing needs are understood and addressed timely, efficiently and cost effectively.

Supports and schedules for major projects and turnaround maintenance activities including supporting organizations as required.

Develops and maintains accurate weekly and daily work schedules using Job Plan details and input from Operations, Maintenance, Laboratory, Security, and other supervision.

Effectively leads all required overtime canvassing and maintains employee fatigue requirements in compliance with the U.S. Refining Fatigue Policy.

Responsible for allocating staffing resources for on-shift work that requires a schedule break-in and adjustments to refinery-wide personnel.

Daily entry and review of employee work hours and ATAR coding into the Workforce scheduling tool to ensure accurate timekeeping, records, and payroll processing.

Ensures employees within their remit complete all required regulatory and compliance training as well as OSHA mandated physicals. Additionally, ensure that these employees also complete the annual Vacation Scheduling Process and adhere to the Vacation Scheduling Guidelines.

Works with the scheduling supervisor to develop pro-active improvements to the scheduling function as well as review and research complaints and grievances regarding scheduling and overtime.

Develops pro-active recommendations to address any concerns identified. Additional work, assignments and projects as needed.

Key Considerations and Required Skills & Competencies

Reputation for discretion, integrity, honesty, and ability to manage confidential information. Ability to maintain strict compliance with the bp Code of Conduct and accurately follow company rules and procedures.

Works under general direction to manage time critical needs in a dynamic and often high-pressure operating environment. Ability to analyze and interpret sophisticated contractual matters to ensure timely and proper workforce schedules, hourly payments, benefits, etc. Assimilates sophisticated and ambiguous data to identify key issues and aid decision making.

Ability to equitably apply bp policies, procedures, standard operating practices, CBAs, and other work rules - regardless of external influences or adverse circumstances.

Attention to precision and detail in all matters of scheduling and communication.

Focuses effort and prioritizes work to deliver business value including balancing short- and long-term business needs. Accounts for inter-dependencies between collaborators and willingly takes a leadership role when challenges occur.

Able to work in a team-based environment to accomplish shared goals. Demonstrates shared commitment to the success of the team and the wider organization.

Minimum Qualifications & Experience

High School Diploma or equivalent required with at least two year’s demonstrated work history in a related field. Experience using the Workforce scheduling system a highly preferred qualification.

Proficient in Microsoft Office products (SharePoint, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)