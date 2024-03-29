Entity:Production & Operations
Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Scheduling Analyst works as part of a dynamic team to coordinate and schedule our hourly, USW represented team members and meet the 24 X 7 staffing needs of the refinery. You will work daily with our front-line leaders to build work schedules and handle real-time adjustments in staffing needs. This work will include identifying optimal & cost-effective staffing models while also functioning as an employee liaison in ensuring our employees receive proper pay and benefits for the hours they are scheduled. In addition, you will help support the staffing of our major projects and critical maintenance activities to ensure the long-term success of our refining operations.
This position requires the ability to work a combination of standard and rotational work hours including overtime, weekends, holidays and “on-call” coverage as needed. This job is within bp’s Employee Relations team and is a union represented position within the Office and Professional Employees International bargaining unit. Annual Base Salary Range: $67,000 to $79,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
