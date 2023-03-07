Scientist - Production & Subsurface Experimentation Laboratory

As a Core Analyst in P&SS, you will support innovative Research and Technical Service projects, and provide laboratory expertise with a particular emphasis on progressing low carbon technologies. You will plan and implement laboratory studies in fluid flow in subsurface rock formations with an emphasis on CO2 flow in saline aquifers, but also supporting core analysis for hydrocarbon recovery. You will use innovative thinking to solve novel problems in these areas and you will actively demonstrate the desire to help bp realise its net zero ambition.
What does the day to day look like?
Collaborate across P&SS teams to develop a truly cross-disciplinary approach to solving technical problems.
What do we want to see from you!
We are looking for an innovative, capable and experienced laboratory scientist, deeply interested in applying their skills to the area of production and subsurface science, someone passionate about the application of science to solve low carbon challenges. Highly collaborative, they will look beyond their own sector for external challenge and inspiration and will be open to adopting Agile practices to progress high priority activities at pace.
What you can expect from us!
