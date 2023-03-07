Scientist - Production & Subsurface Experimentation Laboratory

Job summary

As a Core Analyst in P&SS, you will support innovative Research and Technical Service projects, and provide laboratory expertise with a particular emphasis on progressing low carbon technologies. You will plan and implement laboratory studies in fluid flow in subsurface rock formations with an emphasis on CO2 flow in saline aquifers, but also supporting core analysis for hydrocarbon recovery. You will use innovative thinking to solve novel problems in these areas and you will actively demonstrate the desire to help bp realise its net zero ambition.

What does the day to day look like?

Plan, implement and report on laboratory studies into fluid flow in subsurface rock formations with an emphasis on CO2 flow

to prepare and characterise core samples and test fluids.

to measure core analysis data using coreflood rigs at elevated temperatures and pressures, and a range of laboratory equipment.

to conduct all laboratory activities in a safe manner, meeting the requirements of written safety procedures and maintaining an orderly operating environment shared with other Laboratory staff.

present data, results and findings to peers and collaborators

Responsibility for ensuring timely maintenance and inspection of laboratory equipment.

Supporting the safe delivery of projects, including driving continuous improvement of local HSSE standards and procedures (especially within laboratories).

Collaborate across P&SS teams to develop a truly cross-disciplinary approach to solving technical problems.

What do we want to see from you!

We are looking for an innovative, capable and experienced laboratory scientist, deeply interested in applying their skills to the area of production and subsurface science, someone passionate about the application of science to solve low carbon challenges. Highly collaborative, they will look beyond their own sector for external challenge and inspiration and will be open to adopting Agile practices to progress high priority activities at pace.

Degree in Science or Engineering

Practical hands on proficiency

Digitally savvy; experience of data-science beneficial.

Awareness and/or experience of CCUS, subsurface storage and low carbon concepts would be beneficial.

Dedicated, standout colleague possessing excellent interpersonal skills and communicates well within and between teams.

Able to manage tight deadlines by prioritising responsibilities and showing flexibility in response to change.

Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions.

What you can expect from us!

