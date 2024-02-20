Scrum Analyst

Job summary

Key Accountabilities



• Support the team rules – responsible for reinforcing key agile team rules. For example, adherence to key ceremonies.

• Facilitate the teams progress towards team goals, continually facilitating the challenging of norms and striving for improved performance in areas such as quality, predictability, flow and velocity

• Strong focus on continued improvement, led by the facilitation of team retrospectives and an appetite for both seeking and sharing new approaches to problem-solving

• Facilitates ceremonies including stand-ups, planning and retrospectives

• Supports product owner with backlog management, including ensuring the backlog items are correctly logged, prioritised and the requirement is clearly documented

• Removes impediments by supporting the team especially with issues which require input from other teams or squads. The scrum master will help the team remove the impediment, with the ultimate objective of ensure the team continues to deliver their goals

• Promotes good agile practices, sharing best practice and advocate for the adoption of best practice both within the immediate team and across enabling solutions.

• Build a high performing team, the scrum master will help resolve interpersonal problems or improvement areas. Aiming to resolve within the team, focusing on striving for high performance. Escalating issues when resolution is not achievable.

• Estimating stories is a foundational element to the metrics and leading indicators used to manage agile teams. The scrum master is required to support the team with estimating, sharing best practice methodologies to help drive performance

Resource management

• Own resource capacity planning for squads, including short- and medium-term view of capacity verses the backlog

Performance management

• Own the measurement and sharing of key performance measures

• Continually investigate and consider creation of new metrics which may help drive both improved team and portfolio performance

Capability Management

• Be an active contributor and leader of the agile capability cohort

• Contribute to team member training plans

• Contribute and support the enabling solutions knowledge sharing strategy, encouraging and driving the sharing of knowledge, experience and expertise across the team.



Essential Education and Experience



• 7+ years experience working in Agile Scrum, Kanban and/or other Agile methods and/or experience in project management.

• Scrum Master Certification or working towards this certification

• Experience in operating scaled Agile (e.g. SAFE Framework)

• Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

• Strong coaching and communication skills

• Proven ability to effectively manage conflict.

• Individual has a passion for agile framework and proven experience of operating at scale

• Strong teamwork and collaboration skills

• Passion for self-learning and enthusiasm for sharing knowledge with others.

• Good analytical and problem solving skills.

• Proven record in mentoring or coaching others.

• General understanding of systems deployment activities.

• Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

• Ability to prioritise effectively.

Desirable Criteria

• Experience in operating within global business function

• Experience working in a multi-national organisation.





