Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Work as Scrum Master for one or more scrum team within program.Help the Scrum team identify and implement suitable agile practices within the framework.Facilitate scrum events, act as team coach by providing guidance and education where needed.Collaborate with product owner and development team for effective backlog refinement and prioritization to deliver value faster.Ability to remove blockers for teams quickly by taking on tasks and getting them to done and coach the scrum team on removing blockers.Ensure cross-team coordination by facilitating program level scrum of scrum.Maintain relevant metrics that help the team to see progress.Proactive management of external dependencies, complex problem-solving and issues escalation.



Job Description:

Specifications/ Skills

Work as Scrum Master for one or more scrum team within program.

Help the Scrum team identify and implement suitable agile practices within the framework.

Facilitate scrum events, act as team coach by providing guidance and education where needed.

Collaborate with product owner and development team for effective backlog refinement and prioritization to deliver value faster.

Ability to remove blockers for teams quickly by taking on tasks and getting them to done and coach the scrum team on removing blockers.

Ensure cross-team coordination by facilitating program level scrum of scrum.

Maintain relevant metrics that help the team to see progress.

Proactive management of external dependencies, complex problem-solving and issues escalation.



Certifications

Professional Scrum Master 2, A-CSM



Soft Skills

Excellent communication and influencing skills

Problem solving and conflict resolution ability

Global stakeholder management capability



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.