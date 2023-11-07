Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job Purpose

The purpose of the global solutions organisation is to be a central solution strategy, development, deploy and sustain organization. The solutions that are designed underpin processes that are critical to BP’s operations and compliance, to ensure that these processes are successfully executed requires the users to be well supported through training, accessible and responsive feedback from experts when new or unusual scenarios present themselves.

The enabling solutions team role is to use our expertise to own, govern and continuously improve the global products critical to BP’s success, whilst striving to deliver the best user experience.

The scrum specialist has a unique role in the agile team, primarily focused on enabling teams to self-organize, self-manage, and deliver via effective Lean-Agile practices. They are an individual contributor with significant knowledge and experience of operating agile teams, with a passion for enabling teams in meeting their delivery goals.

The role will work with a range of squads in enabling solutions, across all functional areas, in each case enabling the team to effectively adopt agile principles to empower high performing teams.

Key Accountabilities

Scrum leadership

Support the team rules – responsible for reinforcing key agile team rules. For example, adherence to key ceremonies.

Facilitate the teams progress towards team goals, continually facilitating the challenging of norms and striving for improved performance in areas such as quality, predictability, flow and velocity.

Strong focus on continued improvement, led by the facilitation of team retrospectives and an appetite for both seeking and sharing new approaches to problem-solving.

Facilitates ceremonies including stand-ups, planning and retrospectives.

Supports product owner with backlog management, including ensuring the backlog items are correctly logged, prioritized and the requirement is clearly documented.

Removes impediments by supporting the team especially with issues which require input from other teams or squads. The scrum master will help the team remove the impediment, with the ultimate objective of ensure the team continues to deliver their goals.

Promotes good agile practices, sharing best practice and advocate for the adoption of best practice both within the immediate team and across enabling solutions.

Build a high performing team, the scrum master will help resolve interpersonal problems or improvement areas. Aiming to resolve within the team, focusing on striving for high performance. Escalating issues when resolution is not achievable.

Estimating stories is a foundational element to the metrics and leading indicators used to manage agile teams. The scrum master is required to support the team with estimating, sharing best practice methodologies to help drive performance.

Resource management

Own resource capacity planning for squads, including short- and medium-term view of capacity verses the backlog.

Performance management

Own the measurement and sharing of key performance measures.

Continually investigate and consider creation of new metrics which may help drive both improved team and portfolio performance.

Capability Management

Be an active contributor and leader of the agile capability cohort.

Contribute to team member training plans.

Contribute and support the enabling solutions knowledge sharing strategy, encouraging and driving the sharing of knowledge, experience and expertise across the team.

Key Challenges

Enabling solutions has recently started to adopt agile practices, as such, one of the key challenges is the successful adoption of agile and the changes in long established working practices it dictates

Breadth of the global template, from finance to procurement and customer means there is a wide group of key stakeholders involved and impacting the successful delivery of the teams

One size may not fit all as the maturity of the products owned by enabling solutions differs, being able to quickly adjust and react to the changing environment is vital.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education and Experience

Scrum Master Certification or working towards this certification.

Experience in operating Agile SAFE Framework

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Strong coaching and communication skills

Proven ability to effectively manage conflict.

Individual has a passion for agile framework and proven experience of operating at scale

Strong teamwork and collaboration skills

Passion for self-learning and enthusiasm for sharing knowledge with others.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to prioritise effectively.

Desirable Criteria

Experience in operating within global business function.

Experience working in a multi-national organization.



Travel Requirement

