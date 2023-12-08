Security Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

HSSE Group



Would you like to be a part of bp regional security team?The purpose of the role is to provide security services of the highest quality, ensuring that threats to company personnel, assets, operations and/or activities are countered in a timely and cost-effective manner. The role will be responsible to provide support and assistance to security leadership to ensure the effective implementation of security measures within the organization.The incumbent will have an opportunity to work with a diversified team across the region including Security ISC members, Security Leadership team and contractor management teams.Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



Provide security awareness training for new joiners

Support Security Management in conducting security risk assessments.

Maintain accurate and up to date warden list.

Review and verify the accuracy of invoices, ensuring that they are in line with the agreed-upon terms and pricing.

Confirm that all necessary approvals and supporting documentation are in place before processing the invoices for payment.

Investigate and resolve any discrepancies or issues with invoices, working closely with vendors and internal stakeholders to ensure timely resolution.

Collaborate with budget holder to develop and maintain accurate and up-to-date budget tracking system.

Provide regular reports and analysis to budget holder, offering insights into spending patterns and identifying areas for potential cost savings or reallocation of funds.

Assist budget holder in forecasting future expenses, helping to ensure that the budget remains on track and aligned with organizational goals.

Maintain correspondence database. Make sure that all incoming correspondence is tracked and answered in time.

Ability to identify and address key security issues to support strategic business needs.

A high level of communications skills with ability to explain and defend difficult issues with respect to key decisions/ complex concepts.

Familiarity with security risk assessment process and knowledge of basic security principles.

Good interpersonal skills with ability to work effectively in a multi-cultural environment, lead, and harness assistance of others.

Ability to prepare, conduct and record security surveys.

Be capable of cultivating and mobilizing resources to obtain and collate detail on all threats to the Company.

Being able to analyze situation evaluate risks and propose solutions.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in invoice verification and procurement processes.

Fluent in Azerbaijani & English languages

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response



