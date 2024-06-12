Security Operations Center (SOC) II

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

At BP, we are playing to win!

bp Technology is the home to some of bp’s brightest digital specialists who partner with the business to advance our strategy using leading technology for today and tomorrow.

Security Operations Center (SOC) is the front-line detection and response service that provides; monitoring, recognition and appropriate action of significant information security events to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the BP information technology enterprise for the BP Group and its people everywhere. We operate, 24x7x365.

The Security Operations Centre Analyst will work as part of a global team to provide security across the enterprise that enables business activity and promotes safe and secure operations.

This role will require shift work from mornings to early evening with 7 day coverage on a rotating schedule. The exact shift patterns are subject to confirmation and further detail will be provided over the course of the selection process.



This role will also involve 4 weeks of training in the UK upon commencement.

About the Role:

Undertake Incident monitoring, detection and response activities in the SOC.

Analyze and investigate security alerts and incidents.

Develop the implementation and application of relevant operating processes and procedures, ensuring all activities adhere to the relevant standards.

Ensure data accuracy within the SIEM case management system and others.

Liaise with various teams and senior partners across BP to educate on information security and risk and support third party service providers that are helping to deliver related projects.

Seek opportunities for continuous improvement and automation.

Develop and undertake threat hunting opportunities within the SOC in addition to collaborating closely with the cyber intelligence team to identify proactive risk mitigation measures.

About You:

Prior experience in a Level 1 or 2 SOC role

Knowledge of SIEM, EDR and Cyber toolsets

Relevant SANS certification.

Experienced in threat hunting methods with deep technical problem-solving skills.

Strong understanding of information security fundamentals including network and host forensics, log analysis and basic malware analysis.

Sound technical knowledge of security as applied to IT Networks, systems and applications.

Understanding of core enterprise technologies such as Active directory, Windows OS, MAC OS, Linux etc.

Knowledge of cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure

The benefits:



bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totalling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

12 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave).



Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.