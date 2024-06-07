Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At BP, we are playing to win!

bp Technology is the home to some of bp’s brightest digital specialists who partner with the business to advance our strategy using leading technology for today and tomorrow.

Security Operations Center (SOC) is the front-line detection and response service that provides; monitoring, recognition and appropriate escalation of significant information security events to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the BP information technology enterprise for the BP Group and its people everywhere. We operate, 24x7x365.

The Security Operations Centre Lead will head our SOC and Automation Systems Security Operations (AS-SO) centralized digital security service in Malaysia by developing detailed operational process and procedures, developing team capability, driving process automation which in turn will allow the team to appropriately analyse, call out and assist in remediation of critical information security incidents.

Although primarily a Monday-Friday role, as team lead you will be available on call 7 days to support critical issues. This role will also involve 4 weeks of training in the UK upon commencement.

About the Role:

Lead a designated team of SOC and AS-SO analysts, ensuring appropriate monitoring, response up to date processes and capability.

Support the bp SOC and ASSO teams drive day-to-day operations.

Lead technical investigations for security incidents and act as point of escalation for analysts

Coordinate process improvements/automation and drive implementation of new capabilities in coordination with other Digital Security teams.

Responsible for running security systems, including the Firewalls, Windows AD event logs, syslog, anti-virus, file integrity, and vulnerability scanners for security events.

Act as an ambassador for Digital Security by providing education and learning to the business.

Remain current on cyber security trends and intelligence (both open-source and commercial)

About You:

Demonstrated experience in a similar leadership role with a solid understanding of Security Operations, Incident Analysis, Incident Handling and vulnerability management, log analysis, intrusion detection and IT infrastructure management.

Deep technical understanding and experience handling Firewalls and Network infrastructures.

Understanding of the threat environment faced by multi-national corporations.

Dedication to developing knowledge of security technologies and products.

Experience with TCP/IP protocol suite, security architecture, and remote access security techniques and products desired.

Hands-on experience with SIEM technologies, IDS/IPS network and host based firewall technologies and anti-virus solutions

Demonstrable ability to think beyond the immediate situation and use critical thinking, context and judgment in the analysis of complex data sets and events. Actions will vary but most often will require development of a course of action or response to identified threats.

Ability to navigate crisis situations while maintaining a high degree of attention to detail.

Ability to quickly learn and adapt to new technologies and processes in a constantly evolving environment.

SANS Global Industrial Cyber Security Professional or completion of the ICS/Cert ICS Training is highly desirable but not mandatory.

Excellent written and oral communication skills and experience responding to customer requests including senior management and executives.

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totalling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

12 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave).



Skills:

