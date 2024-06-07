Job Family Group:IT&S Group
At BP, we are playing to win!
bp Technology is the home to some of bp’s brightest digital specialists who partner with the business to advance our strategy using leading technology for today and tomorrow.
Security Operations Center (SOC) is the front-line detection and response service that provides; monitoring, recognition and appropriate escalation of significant information security events to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the BP information technology enterprise for the BP Group and its people everywhere. We operate, 24x7x365.
The Security Operations Centre Lead will head our SOC and Automation Systems Security Operations (AS-SO) centralized digital security service in Malaysia by developing detailed operational process and procedures, developing team capability, driving process automation which in turn will allow the team to appropriately analyse, call out and assist in remediation of critical information security incidents.
Although primarily a Monday-Friday role, as team lead you will be available on call 7 days to support critical issues. This role will also involve 4 weeks of training in the UK upon commencement.
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism
