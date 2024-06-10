This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The Security Operations Manager serves as the Subject Matter Expert in assessing security risks to bp operations. Developing risk mitigation strategies and leveraging security resources. Responsibilities include ensuring alignment with internal bp groups, local compliance, and collaborating with law enforcement and regulatory bodies when needed.

This role also involves active participation in the security professional network, sharing best practices and leading all aspects of site security plans and delivery, with regular drills to test preparedness.

Key accountabilities

Support the Security function to assure the delivery of security plans and risk assessments across all bp operations and activities in Rio de Janeiro.

Serve as point of contact and coordinate measures to manage risks with local management and external parties (e.g., law enforcement agencies and industry associations) on all security-related matters.

Systematically identify and handle security hazards, assess risks, implement, and maintain plant, process, people, and performance risk reduction measures identified.

Design and implement security programs in accordance with bp standards to reduce risk exposure. Allowing operational flexibility to ensure ongoing support to business priorities and objectives.

Participate in and lead Security Management events and exercises. Assure bp Brazil can execute security plan at all levels.

Implement security procedures and programs to prevent, detect, and react to known or suspected cases of criminal activity, terrorist activity, or unethical business conduct.

Supervise security forces activities to ensure that they operate in line with the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and escalates any incidents that result from their activities.

Manage relevant security contracts related to bp operations.

Support other activities defined by Sr. Country Security Manager.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree and five years of experience in a leadership position in large/multinational companies in security management positions. In absence of a degree, ten years of experience.

Experience

Five years of experience in military/law enforcement in a leadership and investigative capacity.

Experience at a large industrial complex is preferred.

Demonstrated success in supervisory and leadership roles.

Required Skills / Competencies

Proficiency in written and verbal English.

Ability to think both strategically and tactically.

Strategic security management.

Risk assessment, management & analysis.

Certifications

Nice to have: Certified Protection Professional (CPP), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Others Maritime Security certification.

Physical demands

Fit to undergo the Basic Platform Survival Training & Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (CBSP and HUET).

Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

Skills:

Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

