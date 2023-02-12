Security Team Lead - CPF

Job summary

Responsible for supporting security management through planning, preparation, and implementation of risk assessments and resultant control measures in order to strengthen safe, reliable and compliant operations across BP, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to improve security management.

Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team.



Join our team and advance your career as:



Central Processing Facility Security Team Lead (Omani National only)



If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Full operational responsibility for planning, preparation, implementation, and oversight of security operations including electronic access control and CCTV systems at Central Processing Facility (CPF).

Support and implement the BP Oman security strategy for mitigating security risks in the CPF.

Act as the Security focal point for CPF between different BP functions in the field.

Provide security liaison and linkages with the local Royal Oman Police, military and security personnel of other relevant industries and businesses.

Support emergency response to safety events and security incidents.

Manage and supervise the CPF guard force to ensure service delivery in line with the Scope of Work.

Assist with security Risk Assessments and the implementation of resultant control measures.

Be on-call 24 hours a day (while on rotation) to respond to security situations.

Ensure close-out of actions set by the Field Security Manager in line with the agreed action tracker.

Coordinate and work closely with external contractors’ security functions to ensure security requirements are properly managed.

Maintain and update Security Standard Operating Procedures and other CPF specific security documentation.

Inform (and adequately document) all security incidents to the Field Security Manager.

Conduct initial investigations of security incidents and provide investigation reports.

Assure compliance by outsourced security service providers with the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (including Guidelines on Use of Force and Firearms) through contractual arrangements, vetting, training and monitoring.

Take control of the Khazzan Security Operation Centre during security incidents.

Oversee training of staff where applicable and those appropriate records are kept.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani National Only

High Diploma/ bachelor’s degree.

Has a working knowledge in the oil and gas industry for six years in security and crisis management.

Ability to ensure that standards and discipline are maintained amongst dispersed groups.

Good IT skills, with a thorough understanding of the common Microsoft applications, such as Word, XL and Outlook.

5 years’ experience in the security sector from ROP and armed forces.

Ability to work in a small team with minimal supervision.

Responsible for supporting security management through planning, preparation, and implementation of risk assessments and resultant control measures in order to strengthen safe, reliable and compliant operations across BP, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to improve security management.