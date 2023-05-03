Sedimentologist

Job summary

This is an individual contributor Sedimentology position within the Sedimentology, Stratigraphy, Reservoir Quality, Biostratigraphy (SSRQB) team, Subsurface Characterisation Specialist Unit, Global Subsurface Solutions, based in Sunbury. The team provides deep technical expertise that is applied globally across BP, from Renewal to Reservoir Development. The role requires clastic sedimentology skills and broad experience in applying and integrating those skills. In addition, the successful candidate will be able to demonstrate strong project management ability, as well as excellent communication and influencing skills. This role is suitable for both experienced sedimentologists, and for those with a clastic sedimentology background who wish to deepen their specialist skillset within an experienced team.

What you will deliver

Support subsurface squads across BP to deliver sedimentological studies of diverse clastic reservoirs, globally.

Integrate diverse subsurface static and dynamic data sets.

Assist in generating and prioritizing technical service work.

Supervise and verify sedimentological and integrated geology studies undertaken in the SSRQB Team, and, as appropriate, those undertaken in assets.

Provide input into management presentations and reports.

Provide sedimentology coaching and mentoring in areas of developed expertise across BP.

Develop and maintain deep sedimentological skills across a range of reservoir types through reading, attending JIP workshops and external conferences.

Develop towards recognition as a BP subject matter expert, and where appropriate, publish high quality innovative technical work internally and externally e.g. at industry wide conferences.

Assist/lead teaching and development of BP courses with a significant sedimentological content.

Act as a focal point for sedimentology based JIPs ensuring that maximum value is gained from them.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to holding a Master's degree in Geology (or similar) it is important that you can also demonstrate:

A good understanding of clastic sedimentary rocks. In particular, the successful candidate will be able to demonstrate a strong understanding of sedimentary facies analysis, process sedimentology, reservoir quality, high resolution sequence stratigraphy and stratigraphic frameworks.

An ability to scope and coordinate reservoir description projects, involving external contractors, to deliver high quality products that can be practically applied to subsurface problems.

Experience of more than one of the following: reservoir management, renewal, appraisal, or early field development.

An ability to (a) generate multiple depositional and stratigraphic scenarios, (b) use static and dynamic fluid data to test, improve and rank those models, (c) describe subsurface uncertainty and risks.

Skillful use of Petrel and/or Techlog in particular being able to correlate wireline logs, integrate reservoir data e.g. core, seismic and image logs and to generate multiple geological models.

A good understanding of, and ability to integrate with, other subsurface disciplines.

History of strong involvement in the SSRQ and geologically focused CoPs and commitment to deepen that involvement and commitment over time.

Experience working in multi-discipline/functional project teams and ability to influence others to provide quality inputs to ensure quality team delivery.

Ability to organize and lead cross discipline workshops and meetings.

Strong communication skills (written and verbal). Experienced with presenting to senior management.

An ability to describe core and outcrops independently, to a high standard.

About bp

It would be beneficial if you also have:

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.