Sedimentologist

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



Provide image log support for all business units, especially those with high value wells, to ensure that BP is getting maximum value from this data type to assist with well planning, reservoir characterization, volumetric assessments, and risk mitigation.

As a geologist and image log data specialist, you will advise and provide assurance on all aspects of image logs, including appropriate tool selection, data QA/QC, and appropriate interpretation workflows.

Provide operations facing support for high value wells by quickly assessing image log data for troubleshooting drilling related issues.

An ability to scope and coordinate reservoir description projects, involving external contractors, to deliver high quality products that can be practically applied to subsurface problems.

As champion of BP’s image log database, you will provide technical expertise to data management teams with ongoing efforts to restore and integrate legacy data.

Support subsurface teams across BP global portfolio to deliver sedimentological studies of diverse clastic reservoirs.

Assist in generating and prioritizing technical service work regarding image log analysis and interpretations.

Supervise and verify integrated geology studies lead by the SedStrat specialist team; and where appropriate those studies lead by asset teams.

Provide geologic input to both management and technical reports by integrating diverse subsurface static and dynamic datasets.

The ability to describe core to a high standard and to run integrated core and image log training workshops.

Provide sedimentology coaching and mentoring teams regarding the use of image log data.

Assist/lead teaching and development of BP courses with a significant sedimentological and/or image log content.

Develop and maintain deep sedimentological skills across a range of reservoir types through continuing education by attending relevant joint industry projects workshops and external conferences.

A thorough understanding of clastic sedimentary rocks. Ability to demonstrate a strong understanding of sedimentary facies analysis, process sedimentology, reservoir quality, high resolution sequence stratigraphy and stratigraphic frameworks.

Deeply knowledgeable of image log processing, QC and interpretation and an ability to advise teams on appropriate data acquisition strategies, pitfalls, and to ensure that interpretations from external contractors are of high quality and fit for purpose.

8 years of relevant geologic industry experience working with image log data ideally from various basins around the world and different depositional environments.

Liaison with third party image log interpreters to ensure consistency and appropriateness of products for sedimentology and structural studies, fracture identification, assessment of sub-seismic scale faults, determination of in-situ stress from borehole breakout, drilling induced fractures, and thin bed pay analysis.

An ability to (a) generates multiple depositional and stratigraphic scenarios, (b) use static and dynamic fluid data to test, improve and rank those models, (c) describe subsurface uncertainty and risks.

A good understanding of, and ability to integrate with, other subsurface subject areas.

MSc Geology Level Degree

Strategic use of Petrel and/or Techlog to correlate wireline logs, integrate reservoir data e.g. core, seismic and image logs and to generate multiple geological models.

Purposeful involvement in subsurface communities of practice – geology, petrophysics, geophysics and reservoir engineering.

Experience working in multi-discipline / cross-functional project teams and ability to influence others by providing quality inputs to ensure project delivery.

Strong communication skills (written and verbal) with experienced in presenting to senior management.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



