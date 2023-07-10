This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Seismic technology plays an important part in bp's subsurface portfolio, providing valuable information that enables continuing success for hydrocarbon exploration and development. Additionally, seismic is playing an increasing part in bp's transition into alternative energy and low-carbon, with delivery of near-surface high-resolution products for wind-farm planning and CCUS monitoring.

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



About the role

We are looking to recruit an experienced Seismic Processing Geophysicist to join the UK-based Seismic Delivery team. The Seismic Processing Geophysicist will be accountable for the delivery of consistently high quality seismic processing products, working closely with internal technology teams and external seismic processing contractors. The role will oversee deployment of latest processing technology for application on projects to resolve complex processing and imaging problems using internal proprietary technology or in collaboration with our external contractors.

The role will also include coaching and mentoring of junior team members in support of seismic processing project delivery. An amount of direct hands-on seismic data processing using bp’s internal applications will be required for small-scale reprocessing and analysis studies. The Seismic Processing Geophysicist will work in collaboration with other members of the seismic delivery team to provide technical input regards seismic survey design and field data requirements.

What you will deliver

The Seismic Processing Geophysicist will have project management responsibility for the planning and delivery of seismic processing projects as part of the UK-based Seismic Delivery team. Lead / supervise the technical specification of processing operations (sequence/ testing plan/QC plan) with contractors for the full spectrum of acquisition types (HR Site Survey, Land, OBS, Marine) and range of data complexities and specialities (e.g. AVO, Velocity Model Building, 4D, R&D Technical Collaboration Agreements).

Key responsibilities will include:

Developing and maintaining cooperative relationships with key contacts both internal and external to support effective project delivery.

Executing, leading and supervising internal processing projects (both data investigation and R&D deployment projects) on the full range of survey types and across the value chain.

Providing technical leadership and specialist knowledge, offering advice and guidance to subsurface teams on seismic data processing and technology.

Working alongside Supply-Chain Management to supervise the provision of the technical requirements and evaluation in the procurement of contractor processing services.

Dealing effectively with conflicting demands and priorities and can meet frequent deadlines by good time management and allocation of priorities.

Anticipating obstacles and working proactively to resolve issues and looks for opportunities for continuous performance improvement.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to a Bachelor's degree in Geoscience (or related discipline), the successful candidate will also have several years of relevant experience in seismic data processing.

It would be also be beneficial to have:

Higher degree PhD/MSc on geophysics related subject.

Experience in advanced methods of noise suppression and demultiple and knowledge of latest technology in velocity model building and depth imaging.

Familiarity with REVEAL processing toolkit would be an advantage.

Good network across the seismic processing industry.

Proven level of project management experience.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

