Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



The Seismic Processing Geophysicist will be a member of the Eastern Hemisphere Seismic Delivery Team (EH-SDT) within bp’s Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) organisation.

Seismic is a key technology in unlocking and de-risking subsurface resources and plays an integral part in bp's growth into alternative energy and low-carbon. Future exploration and development success will be dependent on advancing seismic quality in challenging data areas. Wind-farm planning and CCUS monitoring require innovative and efficient high-resolution imaging solutions. As a proven enabling technology, the EH-SDT design and deliver, high density, rich azimuth field acquisition projects and deploy advanced signal processing, velocity model building (inc FWI) and imaging technologies to generate innovative workstation ready seismic.

The EH-SDT manages seismic acquisition and processing projects across Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia. Work is undertaken across a variety of settings including; high-resolution streamer for wind-farm planning, ultra-long sparse 3D for basin-wide exploration, high-density 3D/4D OBC and complex land surveys. Activity spans the oil and gas value chain and includes low carbon.

What you will deliver

As Seismic Processing Geophysicist, the successful candidate will be accountable for the delivery of high-quality seismic processing products and drive innovation through influencing contractors and collaboration with bp’s Seismic Technology organisation. Some of your key activities will include:

Supporting or leading projects at 3rd party contractors including project management, quality assurance, managing timelines, and tracking budgets. You will also contribute to technical design, drafting of work scopes and technical evaluation of tendered work.

Supporting Seismic Operations project managers in seismic field operations including contributing to technical design, consulting on data delivery requirements, and advising on data quality issues.

Undertaking hands on processing activity using bp’s processing toolkit including Reveal, Sharp Reflections (Pre-Stack Pro) and bp’s proprietary DDS software.

Liaising with asset-based Geophysicists and provide expert advice associated with data quality assessment and definition of appropriate processing solutions.

Working alongside the Seismic Delivery Discipline Lead, Regional Geophysics Discipline Leads and the Seismic Delivery Unit Lead to contribute to the 8Q and 5-year plan.

Participating in the bp’s Seismic Fitness and Future planning process and ensuring application of best practice through active involvement in both Geophysical Operations and Seismic Processing Communities of Practice.

What you will need to be successful

Essential education / experience:

BSc or higher qualification in Geoscience, engineering or related subject.

Relevant industry based Geoscience experience e.g. Seismic Acquisition, Processing or Analysis.

Strong presentation skills, an active team player and good people skills.

Desirable education / experience / skills:

PhD/MSc on Seismic Processing related subject.

Experience of contractor QA/QC and hands-on processing. Familiarity with advanced techniques in noise suppression, complex imaging, demultiple and FWI.

Experience of working a range of seismic settings e.g. land, marine (towed streamer and OBN), 3D/4D. Familiarity with seismic processing contractor toolkits and working practice. Good network across the geoscience technical community.

A practical and decisive mind and project management experience.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



