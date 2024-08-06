Senior AR Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Key Accountabilities Execute day to day customer AR related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets partner and customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements, customer functions core values and policies established within the bp Group. Specifically Perform / Motivator the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

Review of auto posted transactions

Issue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.

Lead the A/R sub ledger close and support preparation of documents / adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Supervise and reconcile monthly, quarterly and yearly reports in charge of account reconciliations related queries

Monitor credit and/ or cash and banking fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant collaborators within their Delegation of Authority

Provide support to the whole AR / Collections /Cash and Banking or Treasury/ team to ensure delivery of the team’s agreed targets.

Supervise and perform the timely allocation of incoming payments, unapplied cash, and research on payment discrepancies

Take care of a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as vital.

Maintaining the action to supervise and resolve outstanding A/R, Collections activities / issues which needs immediate attention in coordination with different customers.

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external customers.

Supervise the review of the weekly and monthly bank reconciliation to ensure no unidentified deposit and keeping tracks and reconciles daily/monthly AR balance Leadership and Support Support other team members on daily operations acting as first point of contact.

Support Line Manager in all projects, systems implementations, strategic topics and any ad hoc activities needed in daily operates. Customer management: Maintain and develop working relationship with Cross-functions internal or external GBS System Support and knowledge: Knowledgable of ERP systems and support ERP improvements and developments

Ensure all system upgrades and changes are handled in timely and accurate manner, carry out testing and training Project Management involvement & support Active involvement in any Cash Management, Cash & Banking strategic, operations or system related projects.

Initiate Continuous Improvement ideas and actively chip in to projects

Support Power BI solutions by implementing standard methodologies; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant. And look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance : Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Cash and Banking Guide/ Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc

Ensure the established Process Controls (Framework) are kept and followed up, raise any gap identified and follow with the relevant PCO and teams responsible to perform them.

Ensure compliance to all statutory and audit requirements by ensuring that all Primary controls are in place.

Ensuring all Process documentations (SOPs or DTPs) are up-to-date, meet required quality standards and is accurate. Required Health and Safety Requirements: Following all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including, wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE); accident, injury incident and near miss reporting; and the accurate of equipment

Following all HSSE directions of your line manager or HSSE Manager

Participating in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as required

Giving to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives

Aligning with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and principled approach to working with suppliers, to ensure clarity, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws, presidential decrees and other regulations

Raising an immediate issue with the T&SL should any concern come to light regarding the ability of a supplier to meet BP HSSE standards.



