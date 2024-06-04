Senior AR Analyst

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Perform the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

Review of auto posted transactions

Issue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.

Timely allocation of incoming payments, unapplied cash, and research on payment discrepancies

Be responsible for the A/R sub ledger close and support preparation of documents / adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Supervise and reconcile monthly, quarterly and yearly reports in charge of account conciliation related queries

Provide support to the whole AR / Collections /Cash and Banking or Treasury/ team to ensure delivery of the team’s agreed targets.

Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as vital.

Maintaining the action to supervise and resolve outstanding A/R, Collections activities / issues which needs immediate attention in coordination with different partners.

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external collaborators.