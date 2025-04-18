Senior AR Analyst

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

This Role will focus on reconciliation of card transactions and payment activities. The focus of the role is on POS (point of sale) & payment reconciliations to ensure we are paid for product and/or services & customer / Vendors correctly and timely. BPs supply chain is complex due to the multitude of systems and interfaces, the variety of customer segments, and the various delivery channels used in the supply chain. This expectation of this role is to gain a strong understanding of the order to cash process to be able to understand and resolve issues accurately and within specific resolution (SLA) timeframes. This role requires high attention to detail and accuracy, good business process proficiency and the ability to work in a dynamic, fast paced environment with continuous improvement efforts while meeting daily deadlines.

Key Accountabilities

Focus on reconciliation of customer’s account with the payments received to reduce aging.

Ability to prioritize contending demands and priorities.

Ability to raise critical issues and concerns regarding timing of receipt of required information to perform month, quarterly and annual tasks.

Clearing of account/site customer’s balance.

Coordinate all activities related to reconciliation/investigation. Ensure that it is adequate to the needs of the business and of GBSE ensuring high level of customer satisfaction with the support of the Line Manager.

Ensure communication on root causes for all type of errors, including system errors towards collaborators, drive proactive resolution on these.

Drive knowledge sharing and documentation related to error correction/investigation activities, develop training plan and ensure knowledge is embedded.

Record financial entries including invoice corrections and account adjustments within SAP system.

Collaborate with internal and external BP partners to resolve customer issues.

Demonstrate a performance culture by contributing to the departments Balanced Scorecard metrics and provide input to business insights on delivery achievements and gaps.

Build, maintain and improve internal and external customer and BP Partner relationships resulting in positive customer experiences that drives improved customer satisfaction.

Should be able to create & process manual payment entries in SAP

Should have solid understanding of SAP SD and FI Module.

Should have knowledge of creating and building SAP scripting for Payments and Invoicing process.

Accountable to handle customer concerns and improvement of process.

Ability to process financial entries.