Finance



Business Support Group



At bp, we're playing to win with purpose and care.



We are recruiting a full-time Senior AR / Cash Analyst who will support the ANZ Premium Lubricants customers.



In this role, you'll be the SME supporting sophisticated customer and business engagements to ensure BP’s debtor position is proactively run in line with the BP Credit Policy ensuring both working capital impact and risk to the Business Units are minimized.



Some of your responsibilities include -

Proactively run ANZ Premium Accounts, supervising aspects such as account queries, portfolio management, and receivables, ensuring a streamlined Order to Cash (O2C) process.

Offer subject matter expertise to support Cash & Credit and operational excellence teams in projects related to process simplification, system improvements, and automation, including robotics.

Develop and maintain informed and engaged customer relationships to improve the customer experience in O2C processes for key and strategic accounts.

Respond to Premium Account queries within established SLA/KPI, coordinating with other business areas for timely resolution.

Handle Proactive Premium Account with a detailed understanding of customer O2C cycles to ensure timely payments.

Conduct outbound telephone communication with customers to facilitate account payments and resolve queries.

Hold regular coaching sessions for Premium Accounts Consultants, ensuring cross-skilling for coverage during absences, and build proactive relationships with GBS Customer teams and BP Business Partners. Additionally, liaise with offshore teams on payment-related activities and contribute to debtor reports and territory analysis. Present Premium Accounts portfolio status to the business as required.



About You -

Proven experience in a key relationship-based accounts receivables role

Excellent communication, interpersonal, influencing and negotiation skills.

⁠Previous experience providing and presenting reports to both key internal and external stakeholders.

Proven experience in developing a network of contacts to assist in achieving overall business objectives.

Digital Literacy – Advanced Excel, JDE, Salesforce, SAP (preferred not crucial) and account reconciliation skills.



What's in it for you -

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, Leave loading and Fuel discounts.

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Paid Parental Leave

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first attitude



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



