Senior AR Collections Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

The main responsibility is to post cash to outstanding invoices and undertake the reconciliation of a variety of currency account reconciliations, added to several specific accounting tasks from medium to complex transactions. Acting as senior collections analyst to ensure customer accounts are monitored are tightly controlled and compliant to BP Policy. Contact customers on due invoice amount and ensure the payment of effective payment plan in place. Coordinate with various teams (where required) for account closure activities. Collection is core delivery for this role.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Understand the business and drive execution/Operations:

Proactive reconciliation for premium and gold customers

Regular check on the aging bucket for the ATB, Qualify the accounts to be sent to legal recoveries

Perform final reconciliation of financials before hand off to legal recoveries or closure. Derive insights on churn

Manage the dishonor calling and ad-hoc payment collection

Govern cyber source / Card payment failure processing ensuring no impact on credit of the account or flag the potential fraud owing to failure payments

To conduct pro-active cash collection

Act as a SPOC for escalated cases and manage end to end resolution of same

Inbound & Outbound direct telephone contact with customers to facilitate account payments & query resolution

To contact customer prior to payment date and during the internal dunning process and document the results in corresponding CRM systems

To handle debit note for returns with customers via telephone, to clarify settlement of outstanding payments and to set delivery blocks and initiate termination of an agreement

Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as necessary.

Contribute to the debtors reports , review meetings & provide an insight to payment history and trends

Liaise with external teams who support the order to cash process to ensure core tasks are managed within KPI measures to minimize overdue debt and accurate reporting

Stakeholder management:

Portfolio Management : Customer relationship management (Dispute resolution, proactive flag on payment, payment plan follow-ups, Coordination with sales & Credit teams)

Ensure an efficient & highly accountable service to minimize debt exposure in accordance with current KPI targets through the order to cash process

Manage customer queries with utmost accuracy to ensure differentiated customer experience

Articulate and communicate customer escalation with utmost accuracy with required details. Act as a primary bridge between customer and business

Proactive account management with a full understanding of customer requirements to ensure payments are received in accordance with payment terms therefore minimizing overdue debt

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

BP GBS Credit, Collections, A/R & Accounts Payable Team

BP Local Country or Regional Finance Team

BP Group Treasury

External

Banks

3rd party Customers (B2B/B2C)

System Support and knowledge:

Understand related ERP systems and support ERP enhancements and developments

SAP, JDE, SF, calling platform, QMS

Project Management involvement & support

Act as primary SPOC for discovery , UAT and test phase

Transition support for inbound / outbound activities

Participate in Continuous Improvement Initiatives and projects,

Support Power BI by implementing best practices; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant. Look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation.

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance :

Designated SPOC for internal / external audits

Maintain compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity

Maintain the established Process Controls (Framework) are followed up, raise any gap identified and follow with the relevant PCO and teams responsible to perform them.

Maintain compliance to all statutory and audit requirements by ensuring that all Primary controls are in place.

Maintain Process documentations (SOPs or DTPs) up-to-date, meet required quality standards and is accurate.

Mandatory Health and Safety Requirements:

Complying with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including, wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE); accident, injury incident and near miss reporting; and the correct use of equipment

Complying with all HSSE directions of your line manager or HSSE Manager

Participating in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as required

Contributing to successful implementation of HSSE program and initiatives

Complying with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws, presidential decrees and other regulations

Raising an immediate issue with the T&SL should any concern come to light regarding the ability of a supplier to meet BP HSSE standards

Key Challenges

Complex financial reconciliation, PO matching, invoice posting and payment collection

Customer relationship management – Disputed amount, failed / delayed payment follow up, Refund and credit adjustment discussions

Work across a diverse range of accounts portfolios & effectively negotiate customers adherence to payment terms & conditions

Maintain robust internal & external relationships with a view to improve process & results

Ability to manage a number of competing priorities & deliver against KPI measures

Requirement to work some Public Holidays

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, BP globally etc.)

Key Relationships:

Customer (External & Internal)

Sales, Sales Operations & Marketing teams

Logistics & Supply teams

Distributors & Resellers

External business partners

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Previous accounts receivable, cash collections, Customer Service (escalation management, relationship desk) master data or data analytical /customer service experience (2+ years)

Shared service center experience

Voice calling experience

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers

Good Analytical and numerical skills with financial accounting experience

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400, JDE and SAP

English – Proficient

Skills and competencies

Effective negotiation skills keeping customer at the center

Conflict management , win – win solutions

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Able to manage conflicting work issues and able to address the peer to peer issues objectively

Able to priorities, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, escalating properly if needed

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

Being able to work under fast paced environment with detailed approach



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.