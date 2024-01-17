Senior AR Collections Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.



Job Description:

. Key Accountabilities

Proactive reconciliation for premium and gold customers

Regular check on the aging bucket for the ATB, Qualify the accounts to be sent to legal recoveries

Perform final reconciliation of financials before hand off to legal recoveries or closure. Derive insights on churn

Manage the dishonor calling and ad-hoc payment collection

Givern cyber source / Card payment failure processing ensuring no impact on credit of the account or flag the potential fraud owing to failure payments

To conduct pro-active cash collection

Act as a SPOC for escalated cases and manage end to end resolution of same

Inbound & Outbound direct telephone contact with customers to facilitate account payments & query resolution

To contact customer prior to payment date and during the internal dunning process and document the results in corresponding CRM systems

To handle debit note for returns with customers via telephone, to clarify settlement of outstanding payments and to set delivery blocks and initiate termination of an agreement

Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as necessary.

Contribute to the debtors reports , review meetings & provide an insight to payment history and trends

Liaise with external teams who support the order to cash process to ensure core tasks are managed within KPI measures to minimise overdue debt and accurate reporting

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance,Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Previous accounts receivable, cash collections, Customer Service (escalation management, relationship desk) master data or data analytical /customer service experience (2+ years)

Shared service centre experience

Voice calling experience

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers

Good Analytical and numerical skills with financial accounting experience

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400, JDE and SAP

English – Proficient



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.