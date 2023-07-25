Senior ARC Analyst (Finance Systems)

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Global Business Services (GBS) is responsible for managing the period end close reporting of the group’s results as well as preparation of externally reported information for the Southern Africa business. The role is accountable for closing and maintenance of the general ledgers (ISP (and all sub-ledgers) and JDE Keris) and FBW. Key accountabiltiies include the following: • Super user of business objects and FBW reporting for general ledger, accounts receivable and accounts payable modules • Provide decision support information, and key metrics and analytics, using actual master data • Identify opportunities for continuous process improvements, standardisation and simplification in systems use and lead the implementation thereof • Lead and support on projects in particular those impacting general ledger and sub ledgers impacting general ledgers (SA and Moz) • Support ad hoc information requests from various stakeholders • Support the Financial Reporting Manager in the financial close process on a monthly basis • Support the Financial Reporting Manager in the financial close process on a monthly/quarterly/annual basis ensuring the integrity of the GL system and associated financial and non-financial systems which interface with the GL • Support planning & coordination, as well continuous improvement on all projects • Support the MI and Master Data Process Lead in the financial close process on a monthly/quarterly/annual basis ensuring the integrity of the GL system and associated financial and non-financial systems which interface with the GL • Support the MI and Master Data teams to ensure the accuracy of Master data for MI reporting • Coordination and administration for the BSA process • Journals statistics and contraventions to policy

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Functional

Maintain a high degree of data integrity, meeting all month & quarter reporting deadlines, most notably:

all ISP sub-ledgers are processed and closed

zero suspense bucket items

Ensure compliance with Global COA rules, Group reporting & GFO requirements:

through accurate presentation of Financial Statements embedded in the Chart of Account structure and setup in accordance with the Group Reporting and R&M Segment reporting manuals and working with GBS Asia on maintaining ISP COA

input into the maintenance of the ISP and JDE Keris company Chart of Accounts with highest degree of accuracy

accountability for maintenaqnce of the ISP and JDE Keris company Chart of Accounts with highest degree of accuracy

ensure the FBW Mapping Table are maintained with highest degree of accuracy

ensuring no unmapped items during the reporting cycle

assist in timeous remapping of Group reporting and ensure requests meet SLA deadlines

execute successful period end closures of all modules (GL, AP, AR, PO,STOCK, WIP & FA, FBW)

ensuring all sub-ledgers reconcile to GL

execute successful year end 'Rollover'/ Balance Carry Forward (BCF) processes for the GL balances in JDE Keris, ISP and FBW

ensuring the Retained Earnings posting equals the value of Income Statement

ensure a Balanced Trial Balance at all times and perform JDE Keris, ISP to FBW month reconciliations to ensure system posting completeness

provide first point of contact to Users for daily JDE Keris, ISP and FBW system support and user queries

ensure all requests are completed to ensure the group chart of accounts in FBW master data mapping tables are maintained

be a key support in the FBW mapping queries and reporting writing in JDE Keris, ISP and FBW

supporting the documenting of the JDE Keris\ISP\FBW universes.

explore FBW interfaces and ledgers not being used periodically and suggest continuous improvement initiatives to support efficiency in teams.

master data, systems analytics and key metrics reporting, not limited to the following:

journals statistics and contraventions to policy

user access

chart of account master data creations, changes, deletions and recommendations for change

provide training on Keris, ISP and FBW

first point of contact for end users queries and issues in FBW

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Ensure continuous improvement in maintenance of the general ledger and full ISP, JDE Keris and FBW processes and compliance through utilisation of the key metrics and taking / recommending remediation action as required

Maintain strong business relationships and chair quarterly forums with relevant stakeholders and internal business partners including central and local teams around ERP improvements, issues and master data related to chart of accounts

Drive, monitor and build quality and cost effectiveness in operational activities through technology standardisation, continuous improvement, best practices and data-driven management through our ERP systems.

Ensure harmonised change management processes, standards and business guidelines are in place

Prioritise and manage proposed data changes

Support planning & coordination, as well continuous improvement on all R2R projects

Leadership & Supervisory

Influence, plan, assign and direct work for cross functional team members to ensure service level agreements, data standards and integrity is maintained

Maintain strong business relationships with relevant stakeholders and internal business partners including central and local data teams

Required Qualification , Experience and Competencies:

Essential Education

CIMA/ACCA, Honours Degree in Finance, Accounting or similar field

Essential Experience

At least 10+ years relevant post qualification experience in a financial reporting and systems role with proven ability in interpreting and reporting on key Financial and Management information.

Experience in balancing financial and business needs to deliver business performance.

Experience in leading and developing high performing teams.

Essential Competencies

Internal Control Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Operations Management

Business Performance Management & Reporting

Project & Programme Management

Leading & Managing Change

Process & Quality Improvement

Strategic Orientation & Global Awareness

General Leadership & Decision Making

People Management & Development

Influencing Ability & Negotiation

Desirable Criteria

Advanced systems skills Excel reporting needs to be at an advanced level SAP Bex and FBW implementation and FBW reporting super user

Strong Performance bias and leadership skills or potential

Strong team player and strong ability to lead a team

Highly organised and deadline driven

Strong process and systems understanding

Understanding of business performance drivers

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate and interact with staff at different levels

Strong oral, written and presentational communication skills

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Ability to work in rapidly changing environment and prioritise accordingly



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Analysis and Reporting {+ 9 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.